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Juno's avatar
Juno
1d

Why are mothers so popular! My ex used to say my mum was running a branch of the UN

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Lilipod's avatar
Lilipod
1d

I Love/Hate EVERYTHING about this Love/Hate List. Which is, in itself, high praise 💙

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