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-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

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Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

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Dream Baby Press asked Lena Dunham for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Lena Dunham is a writer, director, producer, occasional actress and full time pig parent. Her hobbies include, but are not limited to: faux fur, obscure eBay rabbit holes, watercoloring, tastefully tasteless decor, Irish crime literature and the study of the vagus nerve. She just wants to make you happy. Her new book Famesick is out April 14th. You can preorder it here!

Follow Lena Dunham’s on Instagram and Substack.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

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THINGS LENA DUNHAM LOVES:

1. My parents. I have only recently come to understand that is not, in fact, a given. Everyone is talking about the quiet luxury of oatmeal shaded silk cashmere, but what about the quiet luxury of being an adult who loves to hang out with their mother and father?

2. Anyone who has found their purpose. Sometimes it’s the 70 year old waiter at an old school red sauce Italian joint. Others, a funny child who loves birds. But when you see it, you know.

3. Traveling just to stay inside and look out a new window.

4. The sound of pigs munching any cruciferous vegetable.

5. Writing anything except texts. The only texts that are fun are the ones that you don’t actually need to send! No logistics, just links.

6. My hairless pug Ingrid when she wakes me up at 4am to push her forehead against mine

7. Wearing fancy shoes with ratty sweatpants.

8. Green tea, coffee, smoothie, kombucha, ginger beer- all at one meal.

9. Connecting with a friend you lost track of and feeling like zero time has passed, replacing any guilt with the knowledge that life pulls us apart and hurls us back together in perfect configurations!

10. When I don’t call my father back fast enough so he texts “hey asshole.”

11. Easy to eat foods (French Fries, pasta with olive oil, vanilla ice cream)

12. Just a hint of a friends perfume on a garment they lent you because you forgot to dress for the weather.

13. The divine moment between finishing a creative project and anyone else seeing it.

14. The chance to meaningfully comfort someone.

15. A brand new flicker of desire for the person you see every morning when you witness them in public.

16. Buying a book that has been out of print for five years or less.

17. Crumpets with honey and jam.

18. When one of my pet rabbits opens the door and I think it’s my husband and say “hey baby” and then a literal rabbit walks in.

19. My sibling traveling the world and reporting back in a way that makes me feel like I’ve been too.

20. A pastel vase with dried twigs and random shit sticking out.

THINGS LENA DUNHAM HATES:

1. The word “feedback” used as a verb.

2. When your doctor is younger than you.

3. The heel of your sock creeping around to the top of your foot *shudder*

4. When my mother leaves her iPhone on full volume- her text notifications are out of control, it’s like she’s running some kind of dispatch I don’t know about.

5. When someone texts “call me” with zero explanation. Like, what!? I need some sense of what this is about or I might faint!

6. How people thinks it’s funny to say my pig looks tasty when I take him on a walk, as if they’re the first person ever to say it. Like, haven’t you ever seen a 40 year old woman in a caftan and snow boots walking a medium sized pig on a jaunty leash before?

7. Miscommunications big and small.

8. Altitude (AND attitude!)

9. When people don’t see the value of reality television or lump it into some theory about the apocalypse of modern thought. We’re just trying to have some fun!

10. Airport energy (unless it’s at a small, peaceful and smiley airport- shout out Bozeman, Montana!)

11. When someone glares at me for using the disabled restroom because they can’t directly understand why I need it by looking at me, even though they were not planning to use it and, in fact, no one is using it.

12. The very existence of an elephant skin Birkin.

13. The term “industry plant.”

14. Every possible alarm sound I have ever heard. Someone needs to revamp this wide open market.

15. Seeing a parent scrolling Instagram dead-eyed and insatiable while their baby happily babbles. Like, she seems to be speaking, give her some feedback!

17. New York stroller snobbery.

18. Working really hard on something and realizing it’s just not good and it never will be:(

19. When someone says “wow, that’s so you” and points to an item that makes you question all your life choices.

20. Dusk.

Get a signed copy of our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr.

Buy MOUTHFUL here.

"MOUTHFUL keeps a running lyrical tab of all of the stray, horny, quotidian, anxious but most importantly, generous thoughts racing through Matt’s handsome little head. *Chefs kiss*”

- BRONTEZ PURNELL, Author of 100 Boyfriends