In honor of Leonard Cohen’s birthday today, I’m reposting this tribute to him and his writing.

There are few poets and artists I adore more than Leonard Cohen. I find him and his music deeply sexy in an ancient and timeless ways that few achieve now. I compiled a few of my favorite poems and songs of his that you could use to make love to, kiss to, embrace to. Grab a glass of wine, put on some Leonard Cohen music and lets honor him today.

Two Leonard Cohen documentaries to watch.

A portrait of Leonard Cohen as of a young poet and novelist .

Leonard Cohen: Bird on a Wire: Leonard Cohen’s 1972 European tour.

Happy birthday Leonard!

-Matt Starr

I’m You’re Man

If you want a lover

I'll do anything you ask me to

If you want another kind of love

I'll wear a mask for you

If you want a partner

take my hand, or

if you want to strike me

down in anger

here I stand

I'm your man



If you want a boxer

I will step into the ring for you

If you want a doctor

I'll examine every inch of you

If you want a driver

climb inside

or if you want to take me

for a ride

you know you can

I'm your man



The moon's too bright

The chain's too tight

The beast won't go to sleep

I've been running through

these promises to you

that I made and I could not keep

But a man never got a woman back

not by begging on his knees

or I'd crawl to you baby

and I'd fall at your feet

and I'd howl at your beauty

like a dog in heat

and I'd claw at your heart

and I'd tear at your sheet

I'd say please

I'm your man



If you've got to sleep a moment on the road

I will steer for you

and if you want to work the street alone

I'll disappear for you

If you want a father

for your child

or only want to walk

with me a while across the sand

I'm your man

Paper Thin Hotel

The walls of this hotel are paper-thin

Last night I heard you

making love to him

The struggle mouth to mouth

and limb to limb

The grunt of unity when he came in



I stood there with my ear

against the wall

I was not seized by jealousy at all

In fact a burden lifted from my soul

I heard that love

was out of my control

A heavy burden lifted from my soul

I heard that love was out of my control



I listened to your kisses at the door

I never heard the world

so clear before

You ran your bath and you began to sing

I felt so good I couldn't feel a thing



I can't wait to tell you to your face

I can't wait for you to take my place

You are The Naked Woman

In My Heart

You are The Angel

With Her Legs Apart

It's written on the walls of this hotel

You go to heaven once

you've been to hell

A heavy burden lifted from my soul

I heard that love

was out of my control

Celebration

When you kneel below me

and in both your hands

hold my manhood like a sceptre,

When you wrap your tongue

about the amber jewel

and urge my blessing,

I understand those Roman girls

who danced around a shaft of stone

and kissed it till the stone was warm.

Kneel, love, a thousand feet below me,

so far I can barely see your mouth and hands

perform the ceremony,

Kneel till I topple to your back

with a groan, like those gods on the roof

that Samson pulled down.

Light As A Breeze

She stands before you naked

you can see it, you can taste it

but she comes to you

light as the breeze

You can drink or you can nurse it

it don't matter how you worship

as long as you're

down on your knees



So I knelt there at the delta

at the alpha and the omega

at the cradle of the river

and the seas

and like a blessing come from heaven,

for something like a second,

I was healed, and my heart

was at ease



O baby I waited

so long for your kiss

for something to happen

oh — something like this



And you're weak and you're harmless

and you're sleeping in you harness

and the wind going wild

in the trees

And it's not exactly prison

but you'll never be forgiven

for whatever you've done

with the keys



O baby I waited

so long for your kiss

for something to happen

oh — something like this



It's dark and it's snowing

I’ve got to be going

St. Lawrence River

is starting to freeze

and I'm sick of pretending

I'm broken from bending

I've lived too long

on my knees



And she dances so graceful

and your heart's hard and hateful

and she's naked

but that's just a tease

And you turn in disgust

from your hatred and from your love

and she comes to you

light as the breeze



O baby I waited

so long for your kiss

for something to happen

oh — something like this



There's blood on every bracelet

you can see it, you can taste it

and it's Please baby

please baby please

And she says, Drink deeply, pilgrim

but don't forget there's still a woman

beneath this

resplendent chemise



So I knelt there at the delta

at the alpha and omega

I knelt there

like one who believes

And like a blessing come from heaven

for something like a second

I was cured, and my heart

was at ease

Need the Speed

Need the speed

need the wine

need the pleasure

in my spine



need your hand

to pull me out

need your juices

on my snout



need to see

I never saw

your need for me

your longing raw



need to hear

I never heard

against my ear

your dirty word



need to have

you summon me

like moon above

the gathered sea



need to know

I never knew

the tidal towing

come from you



need to feel

I never felt

your magnet pulling

at my self



now it fades

now it's gone

hormonal rage

unquiet song

I Have Two Bars of Soap

I have two bars of soap,

the fragrance of almond,

one for you and one for me.

Draw the bath,

we will wash each other.

I have no money,

I murdered the pharmacist.

And here’s a jar of oil,

just like in the Bible.

Lie in my arms,

I’ll make your flesh glisten.

I have no money,

I murdered the perfumer.

Look through the window

at the shops and people.

Tell me what you desire,

you’ll have it by the hour.

I have no money,

I have no money.

I Perceived The Outline of Your Breasts

I perceived the outline of your breasts

through your Hallowe'en costume

I knew you were falling in love with me

because no other man could perceive

the advance of your bosom into his imagination

It was a rupture of your unusual modesty

for me and me alone

through which you impressed upon my shapeless

hunger

the incomparable and final outline of your breasts

like two deep fossil shells

which remained all night long and probably forever

The Collapse of Zen

When I can wedge my face

into the place

and struggle with my breathing

as she brings her eager fingers down

to separate herself,

to help me use my whole mouth

against her hungriness,

her most private of hungers –

why should I want to be enlightened?

Is there something that I missed?

Have I forgotten yesterday’s mosquito

or tomorrow’s hungry ghost?

When I can roam this hill with a knife in my back

caused by too much drinking of Chateau Latour

and spill my heart into the valley

of the lights of the Caguas

and freeze in fear as the watchdog

comes drooling out of the bushes

and refuses to recognize me

and there we are, yes, bewildered

as to who should kill the other first –

and I move and it moves,

and it moves and I move,

why should I want to be enlightened?

Did I leave something out?

Was there some world I failed to embrace?

Some bone I didn’t steal?

When Jesus loves me so much that blood

comes out of his heart

and I climb a metal ladder

into the hole in his bosom

which is caused by sorrow as big as China

and I enter the innermost room wearing white clothes

and I entreat and I plead:

“Not this one, Sir. Not that one, Sir. I beg you, Sir.”

and I look through His eyes

as the helpless are shit on again

and the tender blooming nipple of mankind

is caught in the pincers

of power and muscle and money –

why should I seek enlightenment?

Did I fail to recognize some cockroach?

Some vermin in the ooze of my majesty?

When ‘men are stupid and women are crazy’

and everyone is asleep in San Juan and Caguas

and everyone is in love but me

and everyone has a religion and a boyfriend

and a great genius for loneliness –

When I can dribble over all the universes

and undress a woman without touching her

and run errands for my urine

and offer my huge silver shoulders

to the pinhead moon –

When my heart is broken as usual

over someone’s evanescent beauty

and design after design

they fade like kingdoms with no writing

and, look, I wheeze my way

up to the station of Sahara’s

incomparable privacy

and churn the air into a dark cocoon

of effortless forgetting –

why should I shiver on the altar of enlightenment?

why should I want to smile forever?

Chelsea Hotel #2

I remember you well in the Chelsea Hotel

you were talking so brave and so sweet

giving me head on the unmade bed

while the limousines wait in the street.

Those were the reasons and that was New York

we were running for the money and the flesh

And that was called love for the workers in song

probably still is for those of them left



But you got away, didn't you babe

you just turned your back on the crowd, you got away

I never once heard you say

I need you, I don't need you, I need you, I don't need you

and all of that jiving around.



I remember you well in the Chelsea Hotel

You were famous, your heart was a legend.

You told me again you preferred handsome men

but for me you would make an exception.

And clenching your fist for the ones like us

who are oppressed by the figures of beauty

you fixed yourself, you said,

"Well never mind, we are ugly but we have the music."



And then you got away, didn't you babe...



I don't mean to suggest that I loved you the best

I can't keep track of each fallen robin.

I remember you well in the Chelsea Hotel, that's all,

I don't even think of you that often.