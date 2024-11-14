Lili Anolik is a contributing editor at Vanity Fair and a writer at large for Air Mail. She is the creator of the podcast Once Upon a Time… at Bennington College. In 2024, she was a finalist for the National Magazine Award for profile writing. Her latest book, Didion & Babitz, is out now.

Getting my way

The year 1986

Rotary telephones. I have two in my apartment, an orange one and a red one. But I don’t have a working landline, so I can’t actually use them. I’ve got to get on that

The first season of Girls. Also, the last season of Girls

High heels. The shoe qua shoe but also the sound the shoe makes—that dry, sharp click—which, to me, is the signature song of romance and danger and intrigue. Of adult sexual life, basically

A note my older boy, Ike, left on my pillow Valentine’s Day 2020

Quentin Tarantino on Star 80; Janet Malcolm on Sylvia Plath; Pauline Kael on anything

Rafael Nadal between 2004 and 2022; Britney Spears between 1998 and 2008

The David Lynch neo-noir Lost Highway. It’s the best movie there is on the Valley and the porn business. Even better than Boogie Nights, which is really saying something

Men who like talking to women