It was Kurt Vonnegut’s birthday a few days ago and here at Dream Baby, we love Kurt. If you haven’t read his love letters from WW2, I highly recommend reading through them. There’s no one who sees the world like Vonnegut did.

A short documentary on Vonnegut’s life and career.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Starr

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PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.

Thank you!

-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Dolly Alderton, Gloria Steinem, Alexa Chung, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked Lisa Gilroy for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

LISA GILROY is a Canadian actor and comedian known for Jury Duty, Dropout, Shrinking, and Scrubs. Catch her in AppleTV's BROTHERS opposite Matthew Maconaughey and Woody Harrelson.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Lisa’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Lisa Gilroy on on Instagram.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice weekend!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

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THINGS LISA GILROY LOVES:

Little impossibly tiny pickles Motorcycle rides with my dad How British people say ‘taco’ Parrots and budgies and birds that talk Canadian tap water When the pilot is a woman News bloopers When people say I look like my sister Foosball smack talk Calling my friends ‘divas’ and ‘bastards’ Historical reenactments Rubbing my feet together When a dog looks at you upside down Riddles and mysteries Ketchup chips Working on set so late that everyone gets giggly and loopy When cats make that noise they make when you surprise them The little song the washing machine plays Cinnamon bun the size of a head When people call me ‘Lees’

THINGS LISA GILROY HATES:

When the TV’s on but no one’s watching it How I never get the Grimace Shake in time Store credit Jump scares When people honk at me. I’m sorry!!! I don’t know what I’m doing!!! Those Halloween costumes where the girl is an outlet and the guy is a plug When plates and cups do that thing where they smell like dog Holiday episodes when it’s not that holiday right now When something is someone’s “spirit animal” Filling out any form for any reason at any time Only hearing Yanny when you’re TRYING to hear Laurel Those huge green bugs in LA When you fall asleep on the plane and your head bobs so hard it almost falls off Radio too loud in car and scares me The word ‘opaque’ because I always forget what it means When kids wear goggles in the pool- what are you looking at down there stop it Scrub Mommy as a brand name Living so far from my family Bench seating at a restaurant When the music is too loud to talk but there’s also no floor for dancing. Help me God.