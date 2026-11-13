It was Kurt Vonnegut’s birthday a few days ago and here at Dream Baby, we love Kurt. If you haven’t read his love letters from WW2, I highly recommend reading through them. There’s no one who sees the world like Vonnegut did.
A short documentary on Vonnegut’s life and career.
Have a great weekend!
-Matt Starr
PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.
Thank you!
-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press
READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE
Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Dolly Alderton, Gloria Steinem, Alexa Chung, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.
We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!
Dream Baby Press asked Lisa Gilroy for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
LISA GILROY is a Canadian actor and comedian known for Jury Duty, Dropout, Shrinking, and Scrubs. Catch her in AppleTV's BROTHERS opposite Matthew Maconaughey and Woody Harrelson.
Scroll to the bottom of the page for Lisa’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.
Follow Lisa Gilroy on on Instagram.
Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice weekend!
-Matt Starr
You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.
Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com
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THINGS LISA GILROY LOVES:
Little impossibly tiny pickles
Motorcycle rides with my dad
How British people say ‘taco’
Parrots and budgies and birds that talk
Canadian tap water
When the pilot is a woman
News bloopers
When people say I look like my sister
Foosball smack talk
Calling my friends ‘divas’ and ‘bastards’
Historical reenactments
Rubbing my feet together
When a dog looks at you upside down
Riddles and mysteries
Ketchup chips
Working on set so late that everyone gets giggly and loopy
When cats make that noise they make when you surprise them
The little song the washing machine plays
Cinnamon bun the size of a head
When people call me ‘Lees’
THINGS LISA GILROY HATES:
When the TV’s on but no one’s watching it
How I never get the Grimace Shake in time
Store credit
Jump scares
When people honk at me. I’m sorry!!! I don’t know what I’m doing!!!
Those Halloween costumes where the girl is an outlet and the guy is a plug
When plates and cups do that thing where they smell like dog
Holiday episodes when it’s not that holiday right now
When something is someone’s “spirit animal”
Filling out any form for any reason at any time
Only hearing Yanny when you’re TRYING to hear Laurel
Those huge green bugs in LA
When you fall asleep on the plane and your head bobs so hard it almost falls off
Radio too loud in car and scares me
The word ‘opaque’ because I always forget what it means
When kids wear goggles in the pool- what are you looking at down there stop it
Scrub Mommy as a brand name
Living so far from my family
Bench seating at a restaurant
When the music is too loud to talk but there’s also no floor for dancing. Help me God.