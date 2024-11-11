Lola Kirke is an actress and singer songwriter. She starred in the film Mistress America, Gone Girl and the TV Show Mozart in the Jungle.

Her first book, “Wild West Village,” a memoir in essays, is out 1/25/24.

You can pre-order Lola’s book here

And follow her on Instagram here

THINGS LOLA KIRKE LOVES:

Monday mornings Martinis (but not on a Monday morning) The Judds Vacuuming My dog’s armpit (so soft!) The smell of gasoline The people I to talk to on the phone That real self acceptance means accepting the good things about yourself too—nice to remember there are some! The idea that, as a friend of mine once said, “flat stomachs are boring” Laughing at my own jokes (I may as well as I do constantly) Sonic frozen blasts with extra Reese’s peanut butter cups My truck Nag Champa (sue me!) Routine Getting dressed up Having gone for a run Maturing finally People who don’t smoke but don’t judge me if I do My sisters Curiosity

THINGS LOLA KIRKE HATES:

Men who don’t ask questions Choosing movies on Netflix People who insist you talk to them on the phone Running How everyone’s lips look these days—a little variety please! That true compassion is having it for those who have none for you Phones at the dinner table (except for me I’m allowed) Your Dietary restrictions Gentle reminders Cursive singing Bills and paying them Most Poetry Watching people take selfies (no one wants to see how the sausage gets made) Other people watching when I take selfies Boring stories (except my own) Hearing a boring story AGAIN (except of course, my own) The fear that I’m repeating a boring story References referring to references and not the source material Children without manners Adults without manners because they are like children without manners

Share

Get the first Dream Baby Press book- MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr.

Buy MOUTHFUL here.

"MOUTHFUL KEEPS A RUNNING LYRICAL TAB OF ALL OF THE STRAY, HORNY, QUOTIDIAN, ANXIOUS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, GENEROUS THOUGHTS RACING THROUGH MATT'S HANDSOME LITTLE' HEAD. *CHEF'S KISS*”

- BRONTEZ PURNELL, Author of 100 Boyfriends