LOLA KIRKE'S LOVE/HATE LIST
Dream Baby Press asked Lola Kirke for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates ❤️🚫
Lola Kirke is an actress and singer songwriter. She starred in the film Mistress America, Gone Girl and the TV Show Mozart in the Jungle.
Her first book, “Wild West Village,” a memoir in essays, is out 1/25/24.
You can pre-order Lola’s book here
And follow her on Instagram here
THINGS LOLA KIRKE LOVES:
Monday mornings
Martinis (but not on a Monday morning)
The Judds
Vacuuming
My dog’s armpit (so soft!)
The smell of gasoline
The people I to talk to on the phone
That real self acceptance means accepting the good things about yourself too—nice to remember there are some!
The idea that, as a friend of mine once said, “flat stomachs are boring”
Laughing at my own jokes (I may as well as I do constantly)
Sonic frozen blasts with extra Reese’s peanut butter cups
My truck
Nag Champa (sue me!)
Routine
Getting dressed up
Having gone for a run
Maturing finally
People who don’t smoke but don’t judge me if I do
My sisters
Curiosity
THINGS LOLA KIRKE HATES:
Men who don’t ask questions
Choosing movies on Netflix
People who insist you talk to them on the phone
Running
How everyone’s lips look these days—a little variety please!
That true compassion is having it for those who have none for you
Phones at the dinner table (except for me I’m allowed)
Your Dietary restrictions
Gentle reminders
Cursive singing
Bills and paying them
Most Poetry
Watching people take selfies (no one wants to see how the sausage gets made)
Other people watching when I take selfies
Boring stories (except my own)
Hearing a boring story AGAIN (except of course, my own)
The fear that I’m repeating a boring story
References referring to references and not the source material
Children without manners
Adults without manners because they are like children without manners
