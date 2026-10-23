We celebrated our 4-year anniversary last week. It’s been such a crazy few years and sometimes I forget how much we’ve done because I’m focused on what we’re doing and what’s next. It was nice to take the time to reflect on everything and see that we’re still invested in the same mission that we were at the very start. To make reading and writing more fun, exciting and accessible. You can read more in the post below.

I’m very excited for our Saturday Morning Dispatch tomorrow. It’s one of my favorite writers of all time.

Have a great day!

-Matt Starr

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PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.

Thank you!

-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Dolly Alderton, Gloria Steinem, Alexa Chung, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked Lolly Adefope for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

LOLLY ADEFOPE is a British actress and comedian, best known for her roles in Aidy Bryant’s Shrill and the BBC sitcom Ghosts. Known for her sharp wit, deadpan humor, and distinctive comedic voice, she has become one of the most exciting talents in British and American comedy. She's currently starring in OH, MARY! as Mary Todd Lincoln on the West End.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Lolly’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Lolly Adefope on Instagram.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

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THINGS LOLLY ADEFOPE LOVES:

1.⁠ ⁠Badminton

2.⁠ ⁠Build your own Poke bowls

3.⁠ ⁠My friend Jackie who I only see twice a year but it always feels like we pick up right where we left off

4.⁠ ⁠Saying ‘covfefe’

5.⁠ ⁠Swimming on my back in a really long outdoor pool

6.⁠ ⁠Accidentally asking a sceptic their starsign, and then having a deeper conversation than either of us thought possible

7.⁠ ⁠Playing Tetris

8.⁠ ⁠When you’re ordering wine with friends and someone says ‘shall we just get a bottle’

9.⁠ ⁠Keeping chocolate in the fridge

10.⁠ ⁠Laughing til I cry

11.⁠ ⁠A nice clean manicure

12.⁠ ⁠Discussing The Traitors theories in hyper focused detail

13.⁠ ⁠Vesper martinis

14.⁠ ⁠Do Not Disturb (phone AND hotel)

15.⁠ ⁠Back squatting 100kg

16.⁠ ⁠Bath done, hair washed, candles on, water bottle full. Ready to dedicate an hour to the NYT Crossplay app

17.⁠ ⁠When the photos from my film camera outshine those of the photographer at a friend’s wedding

18.⁠ ⁠Staying up til 5am every night at the Edinburgh Fringe festival

19.⁠ ⁠The ultra specific feeling of nostalgia that can only be brought on by listening to the 2007 album ‘Because of the Times’ by Kings of Leon

20. Seoul

THINGS LOLLY ADEFOPE HATES:

1.⁠ ⁠Carsickness

2.⁠ ⁠Thinking about how much money some individual people must have spent on lottery tickets

3.⁠ ⁠Hayfever symptoms

4.⁠ ⁠People taking photos and/or videos of strangers. Literally just don’t

5.⁠ ⁠Corn ribs. I love corn, I love ribs, please don’t try and bamboozle me into thinking it’s double the fun. It’s half the fun. IF that!

6.⁠ ⁠Being punished for a spontaneous toe dip in the sea by the sand that remains in my socks for months on end

7.⁠ ⁠Seeing couples on their phones in a restaurant

8.⁠ ⁠When the thing I want to wear is in a big bag of stuff to take to the charity shop

9.⁠ ⁠Getting confused for someone else (unless it’s Wunmi Mosaku, which happens regularly, and which I take as the ultimate compliment)

10.⁠ ⁠When you ask a waiter or waitress if you’ve ordered too much and they say yes. It was a rhetorical question

11.⁠ ⁠Trypophobia

12.⁠ ⁠How we’ve lost the fun sensory experience of spending physical cash (and that no one carries change anymore)

13.⁠ ⁠Being a light sleeper and therefore requiring an eye mask, AND earplugs to sleep

14.⁠ ⁠When the Faithfuls go down the exact line of thinking that the Traitors WANT them to think!

15.⁠ ⁠The time I forgot to wear my Fitbit the day I went to Glastonbury so didn’t get to clock all those steps, and the fact that it wasn’t enough to just KNOW that I got the steps

16.⁠ ⁠Having to set an alarm

17.⁠ ⁠Not having 20/20 vision

18.⁠ ⁠How long it took me to realise that you can have Google Maps speak walking directions so you don’t have to look at your phone

19.⁠ ⁠When the GIF sends as a stationary image

20.⁠ ⁠Ennui

LOLLY ADEFOPE’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS