Hi guys! I’m very excited to finally announce our first ever Dream Baby London event:

A Night of Pleasure reading April 14th at All Star Boxing Gym where all the readers will read in the middle of the ring.

Get your ticket here . It’s RSVP only.

It’ll take place at All Star Boxing Gym featuring readings by a bunch of writers and artists I’ve admired from a far. I love London and I cant’ wait to finally bring Dream Baby to town!

There’s limited capacity so please grab your ticket ASAP! I don’t know if we’ll have room at the door, so now’s the time!

Make sure to send this to your friends so they can do the same.

The Readers

Slutty Cheff - Bestselling author and chef

Kate Nash - Singer, songwriter and actor

Bertie Brandes - Writer and screenwriter

Amy Francombe - Writer and journalist

Tish Weinstock - Author and journalist

Camille Charriere - Fashion writer and author

Lea Ogunlami - Radio host and interviewer

Mickey Down - Writer and co-creator of Industry

Emma Forrest - Author and screenwriter

and more!