London Dream Baby Press Event Tickets Available & Line Up Announced!
Get your tickets ASAP
Hi guys! I’m very excited to finally announce our first ever Dream Baby London event:
A Night of Pleasure reading April 14th at All Star Boxing Gym where all the readers will read in the middle of the ring.
Get your ticket here. It’s RSVP only.
It’ll take place at All Star Boxing Gym featuring readings by a bunch of writers and artists I’ve admired from a far. I love London and I cant’ wait to finally bring Dream Baby to town!
There’s limited capacity so please grab your ticket ASAP! I don’t know if we’ll have room at the door, so now’s the time!
Make sure to send this to your friends so they can do the same.
Get your ticket here
The Readers
Slutty Cheff - Bestselling author and chef
Kate Nash - Singer, songwriter and actor
Bertie Brandes - Writer and screenwriter
Amy Francombe - Writer and journalist
Tish Weinstock - Author and journalist
Camille Charriere - Fashion writer and author
Lea Ogunlami - Radio host and interviewer
Mickey Down - Writer and co-creator of Industry
Emma Forrest - Author and screenwriter
and more!
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Can’t wait!!!
🐻