In memory and honor of Lou Reed who died 12 years ago yesterday (one of my favorite artists of all time), I’m resharing some of his poems and lyrics. Lou always said that his lyrics can stand on their own without the music so to honor that, lets read the poems today, read them loud and read them to a lover. To Lou 🥂

If you’re interested in reading more of his poetry, check out Do Angels Need a Haircut, a collection of poems published in 2018.

I’m also sharing a video of Lou reading porn ads. It’s dirty. You can find it at the end of the post.

Love you Lou!

-Matt Starr

Share

PALE BLUE EYES

Sometimes I feel so happy

Sometimes I feel so sad

Sometimes I feel so happy

But mostly you just make me mad

Baby you just make me mad

Linger on, your pale blue eyes

Linger on, your pale blue eyes



Thought of you as my mountain top

Thought of you as my peak

Thought of you as everything

I've had but couldn't keep

I've had but couldn't keep



If I could make the world as pure and strange as what I see

I'd put you in the mirror I put in front of me

I put in front of me



Skip a life completely, stuff it in a cup

She said money is like us in time

It lies but can't stand up

Down for you is up



It was good what we did yesterday

And I'd do it once again

The fact that you are married

Only proves you're my best friend

But it's truly, truly a sin

Linger on, your pale blue eyes

Linger on, your pale blue eyes