In memory and honor of Lou Reed who died 12 years ago yesterday (one of my favorite artists of all time), I’m resharing some of his poems and lyrics. Lou always said that his lyrics can stand on their own without the music so to honor that, lets read the poems today, read them loud and read them to a lover. To Lou 🥂
If you’re interested in reading more of his poetry, check out Do Angels Need a Haircut, a collection of poems published in 2018.
I’m also sharing a video of Lou reading porn ads. It’s dirty. You can find it at the end of the post.
Love you Lou!
-Matt Starr
PALE BLUE EYES
Sometimes I feel so happy
Sometimes I feel so sad
Sometimes I feel so happy
But mostly you just make me mad
Baby you just make me mad
Linger on, your pale blue eyes
Linger on, your pale blue eyes
Thought of you as my mountain top
Thought of you as my peak
Thought of you as everything
I've had but couldn't keep
I've had but couldn't keep
If I could make the world as pure and strange as what I see
I'd put you in the mirror I put in front of me
I put in front of me
Skip a life completely, stuff it in a cup
She said money is like us in time
It lies but can't stand up
Down for you is up
It was good what we did yesterday
And I'd do it once again
The fact that you are married
Only proves you're my best friend
But it's truly, truly a sin
Linger on, your pale blue eyes
Linger on, your pale blue eyes