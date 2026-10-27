Before my obsession with Leonard Cohen, there was Lou Reed. I listened to him and the Velvet Underground incessantly from 2019-2022. That was it. I read every biography and article I could find, listened to every live and bootleg album and recordings of Lou reading his poetry. I was first in line when the New York Public Library opened up his archive exhibition. Lou means everything to me. He was an artist who was uncompromising and valued the written word. He hated critics and loved his wife and loud music. Enjoy the poems! Listen to some Lou and Velvet Underground today!

To Lou!

-Matt Starr

Ps. Read his wife Laurie Anderson’s obituary that she wrote for The East Hampton Star back in 2013

My favorite Lou album. Take No Prisoners Live Album

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Lou always said that his lyrics can stand on their own without the music so to honor that, lets read the poems today, read them loud and read them to a friend or lover.

Lou reading I’ll Be Your Mirror

If you’re interested in reading more of his poetry, check out Do Angels Need a Haircut, a collection of poems published in 2018.

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PALE BLUE EYES

Sometimes I feel so happy

Sometimes I feel so sad

Sometimes I feel so happy

But mostly you just make me mad

Baby you just make me mad

Linger on, your pale blue eyes

Linger on, your pale blue eyes



Thought of you as my mountain top

Thought of you as my peak

Thought of you as everything

I've had but couldn't keep

I've had but couldn't keep



If I could make the world as pure and strange as what I see

I'd put you in the mirror I put in front of me

I put in front of me



Skip a life completely, stuff it in a cup

She said money is like us in time

It lies but can't stand up

Down for you is up



It was good what we did yesterday

And I'd do it once again

The fact that you are married

Only proves you're my best friend

But it's truly, truly a sin

Linger on, your pale blue eyes

Linger on, your pale blue eyes

I’LL BE YOUR MIRROR

I'll be your mirror, reflect what you are

In case you don't know

I'll be the wind, the rain, and the sunset

The light on your door



To show that you're home

When you think the night has seen your mind

that inside you're twisted and unkind

Let me stand to show that you are blind

Please put down your hands

'cause I see you



I find it hard

to believe you don't know

The beauty you are

But if you don't,

let me be your eyes

A hand to your darkness

So you won't be afraid



When you think the night has seen your mind

that inside you're twisted and unkind

Let me stand to show that you are blind

Please put down your hands

'cause I see you



I'll be your mirror

AFTER HOURS

If you close the door, the night could last forever

leave the sunshine out and say hello to never

All the people are dancing and they're having such fun

I wish it could happen to me

But if you close the door, I'd never have to see the day again



If you close the door, the night could last forever

Leave the wineglass out and drink a toast to never

Oh, someday I know someone will look into my eyes

and say hello-you're my very special one—

but if you close the door I'd never have to see the day again



Dark party bars

Shiny Cadillac cars

and the people on subways and trains

Looking gray in the rain

as they stand disarrayed

oh but people look well in the dark



And if you close the door the night could last forever

Leave the sunshine out and say hello to never

All the people are dancing and they're having such fun

I wish it could happen to me

'Cause if you close the door I'd never have to see the day again

I'd never have to see the day again

PERFECT DAY

Just a perfect day

drink sangria in a park

and then later

when it gets dark we go home

Just a perfect day

feed animals in the zoo

and then later a movie, too

and then home



It's such a perfect day

I'm glad I spend it with you

oh such a perfect day

you just keep me hangin on



Just a perfect day

problems are left to know

Weekenders all night long

it's such fun

just a perfect day

you make me forget myself

I thought I was someone else

someone good

LIPSTICK

(If lipstick were black

you'd wear it

If love were straight

you'd curl it

If life were wet

you'd burn it.

If death were free

you'd earn it



If you were death

I'd hiss you

If you were life

I'd catch you

If you were here

Id kiss you

But since you're not

I'll miss you)

Lou Reed doing Tai Chi

Lou Reed reading poems alongside his wife Laurie Anderson

https://www.cccb.org/en/w/videos/lou-reed-and-laurie-anderso

Love ya Lou!