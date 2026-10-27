Before my obsession with Leonard Cohen, there was Lou Reed. I listened to him and the Velvet Underground incessantly from 2019-2022. That was it. I read every biography and article I could find, listened to every live and bootleg album and recordings of Lou reading his poetry. I was first in line when the New York Public Library opened up his archive exhibition. Lou means everything to me. He was an artist who was uncompromising and valued the written word. He hated critics and loved his wife and loud music. Enjoy the poems! Listen to some Lou and Velvet Underground today!
To Lou!
-Matt Starr
Ps. Read his wife Laurie Anderson’s obituary that she wrote for The East Hampton Star back in 2013
My favorite Lou album. Take No Prisoners Live Album
Lou always said that his lyrics can stand on their own without the music so to honor that, lets read the poems today, read them loud and read them to a friend or lover.
Lou reading I’ll Be Your Mirror
If you’re interested in reading more of his poetry, check out Do Angels Need a Haircut, a collection of poems published in 2018.
PALE BLUE EYES
Sometimes I feel so happy
Sometimes I feel so sad
Sometimes I feel so happy
But mostly you just make me mad
Baby you just make me mad
Linger on, your pale blue eyes
Linger on, your pale blue eyes
Thought of you as my mountain top
Thought of you as my peak
Thought of you as everything
I've had but couldn't keep
I've had but couldn't keep
If I could make the world as pure and strange as what I see
I'd put you in the mirror I put in front of me
I put in front of me
Skip a life completely, stuff it in a cup
She said money is like us in time
It lies but can't stand up
Down for you is up
It was good what we did yesterday
And I'd do it once again
The fact that you are married
Only proves you're my best friend
But it's truly, truly a sin
Linger on, your pale blue eyes
Linger on, your pale blue eyes
I’LL BE YOUR MIRROR
I'll be your mirror, reflect what you are
In case you don't know
I'll be the wind, the rain, and the sunset
The light on your door
To show that you're home
When you think the night has seen your mind
that inside you're twisted and unkind
Let me stand to show that you are blind
Please put down your hands
'cause I see you
I find it hard
to believe you don't know
The beauty you are
But if you don't,
let me be your eyes
A hand to your darkness
So you won't be afraid
When you think the night has seen your mind
that inside you're twisted and unkind
Let me stand to show that you are blind
Please put down your hands
'cause I see you
I'll be your mirror
AFTER HOURS
If you close the door, the night could last forever
leave the sunshine out and say hello to never
All the people are dancing and they're having such fun
I wish it could happen to me
But if you close the door, I'd never have to see the day again
If you close the door, the night could last forever
Leave the wineglass out and drink a toast to never
Oh, someday I know someone will look into my eyes
and say hello-you're my very special one—
but if you close the door I'd never have to see the day again
Dark party bars
Shiny Cadillac cars
and the people on subways and trains
Looking gray in the rain
as they stand disarrayed
oh but people look well in the dark
And if you close the door the night could last forever
Leave the sunshine out and say hello to never
All the people are dancing and they're having such fun
I wish it could happen to me
'Cause if you close the door I'd never have to see the day again
I'd never have to see the day again
PERFECT DAY
Just a perfect day
drink sangria in a park
and then later
when it gets dark we go home
Just a perfect day
feed animals in the zoo
and then later a movie, too
and then home
It's such a perfect day
I'm glad I spend it with you
oh such a perfect day
you just keep me hangin on
Just a perfect day
problems are left to know
Weekenders all night long
it's such fun
just a perfect day
you make me forget myself
I thought I was someone else
someone good
LIPSTICK
(If lipstick were black
you'd wear it
If love were straight
you'd curl it
If life were wet
you'd burn it.
If death were free
you'd earn it
If you were death
I'd hiss you
If you were life
I'd catch you
If you were here
Id kiss you
But since you're not
I'll miss you)
Lou Reed doing Tai Chi
Lou Reed reading poems alongside his wife Laurie Anderson
https://www.cccb.org/en/w/videos/lou-reed-and-laurie-anderso
Love ya Lou!
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LOVE
I go back to Laurie Anderson’s rolling stone obituary to Lou Reed a lot - https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/laurie-andersons-farewell-to-lou-reed-a-rolling-stone-exclusive-243792/.
And play I Found A Reason a lot despite being single as heck.