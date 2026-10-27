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Klara's avatar
Klara
9h

LOVE

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alaska's avatar
alaska
9hEdited

I go back to Laurie Anderson’s rolling stone obituary to Lou Reed a lot - https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/laurie-andersons-farewell-to-lou-reed-a-rolling-stone-exclusive-243792/.

And play I Found A Reason a lot despite being single as heck.

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