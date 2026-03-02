LOU REED POEMS TO READ TO YOUR LOVER
Happy Birthday Lou Reed
Hi all! Sorry for the double email today but there’s a lot to celebrate! Before we get to Lou Reed’s poems to read to your lover, I also want to wish Mandy Aftel, a dear friend and Leonard Cohen’s personal perfumer a happy birthday too! If you haven’t read my interview with her, you should read it below. She’s one of the most interesting and magical people I’ve ever met. And if you’re curious about what Leonard Cohen smelled like, she’ll tell you.
Have a great week!!
-Matt Starr
In honor of Lou Reed’s birthday (one of my favorite artists of all time), I’m sharing some of his poems and lyrics. Lou always said that his lyrics can stand on their own without the music so to honor that, lets read the poems today, read them loud and read them to a lover. To Lou 🥂
If you’re interested in reading more of his poetry, check out Do Angels Need a Haircut, a collection of poems published in 2018.
I’m also sharing a video of Lou reading porn ads. It’s dirty. You can find it at the end of the post.
PALE BLUE EYES
Sometimes I feel so happy
Sometimes I feel so sad
Sometimes I feel so happy
But mostly you just make me mad
Baby you just make me mad
Linger on, your pale blue eyes
Linger on, your pale blue eyes
Thought of you as my mountain top
Thought of you as my peak
Thought of you as everything
I've had but couldn't keep
I've had but couldn't keep
If I could make the world as pure and strange as what I see
I'd put you in the mirror I put in front of me
I put in front of me
Skip a life completely, stuff it in a cup
She said money is like us in time
It lies but can't stand up
Down for you is up
It was good what we did yesterday
And I'd do it once again
The fact that you are married
Only proves you're my best friend
But it's truly, truly a sin
Linger on, your pale blue eyes
Linger on, your pale blue eyes
I’LL BE YOUR MIRROR
I'll be your mirror, reflect what you are
In case you don't know
I'll be the wind, the rain, and the sunset
The light on your door
To show that you're home
When you think the night has seen your mind
that inside you're twisted and unkind
Let me stand to show that you are blind
Please put down your hands
'cause I see you
I find it hard
to believe you don't know
The beauty you are
But if you don't,
let me be your eyes
A hand to your darkness
So you won't be afraid
When you think the night has seen your mind
that inside you're twisted and unkind
Let me stand to show that you are blind
Please put down your hands
'cause I see you
I'll be your mirror
AFTER HOURS
If you close the door, the night could last forever
leave the sunshine out and say hello to never
All the people are dancing and they're having such fun
I wish it could happen to me
But if you close the door, I'd never have to see the day again
If you close the door, the night could last forever
Leave the wineglass out and drink a toast to never
Oh, someday I know someone will look into my eyes
and say hello-you're my very special one—
but if you close the door I'd never have to see the day again
Dark party bars
Shiny Cadillac cars
and the people on subways and trains
Looking gray in the rain
as they stand disarrayed
oh but people look well in the dark
And if you close the door the night could last forever
Leave the sunshine out and say hello to never
All the people are dancing and they're having such fun
I wish it could happen to me
'Cause if you close the door I'd never have to see the day again
I'd never have to see the day again
VENUS IN FURS
Shiny, shiny, shiny boots of leather
Whiplash girl child in the dark
Comes in bells your servant, don't forsake him
Strike dear mistress and cure his heart
Downy sins of streetlight fancies
Chase the costumes she shall wear
Ermine furs adorn imperious
Severin, Severin awaits you there
I am tired, I am weary
I could sleep for a thousand years
A thousand dreams that would awake me
Different colors made of tears
Kiss the boot of shiny shiny leather
Shiny leather in the dark
Tongue the thongs, the belt that does await you
Strike dear mistress and cure his heart
Severin, Severin, speak so slightly
Severin, down on your bended knees
Taste the whip, in love not given lightly
Taste the whip, now bleed for me
Shiny, shiny, shiny boots of leather
Whiplash girlchild in the dark
Severin, your servant, comes in bells, please don't forsake him
Strike, dear mistress and cure his heart
PERFECT DAY