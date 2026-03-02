Hi all! Sorry for the double email today but there’s a lot to celebrate! Before we get to Lou Reed’s poems to read to your lover, I also want to wish Mandy Aftel, a dear friend and Leonard Cohen’s personal perfumer a happy birthday too! If you haven’t read my interview with her, you should read it below. She’s one of the most interesting and magical people I’ve ever met. And if you’re curious about what Leonard Cohen smelled like, she’ll tell you.

Have a great week!!

-Matt Starr

In honor of Lou Reed’s birthday (one of my favorite artists of all time), I’m sharing some of his poems and lyrics. Lou always said that his lyrics can stand on their own without the music so to honor that, lets read the poems today, read them loud and read them to a lover. To Lou 🥂

If you’re interested in reading more of his poetry, check out Do Angels Need a Haircut, a collection of poems published in 2018.

I’m also sharing a video of Lou reading porn ads. It’s dirty. You can find it at the end of the post.

PALE BLUE EYES

Sometimes I feel so happy

Sometimes I feel so sad

Sometimes I feel so happy

But mostly you just make me mad

Baby you just make me mad

Linger on, your pale blue eyes

Linger on, your pale blue eyes



Thought of you as my mountain top

Thought of you as my peak

Thought of you as everything

I've had but couldn't keep

I've had but couldn't keep



If I could make the world as pure and strange as what I see

I'd put you in the mirror I put in front of me

I put in front of me



Skip a life completely, stuff it in a cup

She said money is like us in time

It lies but can't stand up

Down for you is up



It was good what we did yesterday

And I'd do it once again

The fact that you are married

Only proves you're my best friend

But it's truly, truly a sin

Linger on, your pale blue eyes

Linger on, your pale blue eyes

I’LL BE YOUR MIRROR

I'll be your mirror, reflect what you are

In case you don't know

I'll be the wind, the rain, and the sunset

The light on your door



To show that you're home

When you think the night has seen your mind

that inside you're twisted and unkind

Let me stand to show that you are blind

Please put down your hands

'cause I see you



I find it hard

to believe you don't know

The beauty you are

But if you don't,

let me be your eyes

A hand to your darkness

So you won't be afraid



When you think the night has seen your mind

that inside you're twisted and unkind

Let me stand to show that you are blind

Please put down your hands

'cause I see you



I'll be your mirror

AFTER HOURS

If you close the door, the night could last forever

leave the sunshine out and say hello to never

All the people are dancing and they're having such fun

I wish it could happen to me

But if you close the door, I'd never have to see the day again



If you close the door, the night could last forever

Leave the wineglass out and drink a toast to never

Oh, someday I know someone will look into my eyes

and say hello-you're my very special one—

but if you close the door I'd never have to see the day again



Dark party bars

Shiny Cadillac cars

and the people on subways and trains

Looking gray in the rain

as they stand disarrayed

oh but people look well in the dark



And if you close the door the night could last forever

Leave the sunshine out and say hello to never

All the people are dancing and they're having such fun

I wish it could happen to me

'Cause if you close the door I'd never have to see the day again

I'd never have to see the day again

VENUS IN FURS

Shiny, shiny, shiny boots of leather

Whiplash girl child in the dark

Comes in bells your servant, don't forsake him

Strike dear mistress and cure his heart



Downy sins of streetlight fancies

Chase the costumes she shall wear

Ermine furs adorn imperious

Severin, Severin awaits you there



I am tired, I am weary

I could sleep for a thousand years

A thousand dreams that would awake me

Different colors made of tears



Kiss the boot of shiny shiny leather

Shiny leather in the dark

Tongue the thongs, the belt that does await you

Strike dear mistress and cure his heart



Severin, Severin, speak so slightly

Severin, down on your bended knees

Taste the whip, in love not given lightly

Taste the whip, now bleed for me



Shiny, shiny, shiny boots of leather

Whiplash girlchild in the dark

Severin, your servant, comes in bells, please don't forsake him

Strike, dear mistress and cure his heart

PERFECT DAY