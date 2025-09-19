Hi! If you want to support our work, the best way is by becoming a paid subscription. I don't want to paywall The Love/Hate Lists so your support means a lot.

Thank you!

Dream Baby Press asked Lukas Gage for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

Lukas Gage is an actor/writer/producer who is best known for his role in the first season of the The White Lotus. Lukas also starred in Netflix’s You; Euphoria, How to Blow Up a Pipeline, and Down Low, which he co-wrote and stars opposite Zach Quinto and Simon Rex. Lukas can also be seen in the remake of Road House and the upcoming film, Rosebush Pruning.

His memoir I Wrote This for Attention is out October 14th.

Follow Lukas Gage on Instagram.

***SCROLL TO THE BOTTOM for a list of Lukas’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

Share

THINGS LUKAS GAGE LOVES:

1. An eccentric older woman

2. Smelling my dog’s disgusting mouth and biting it

3. A Scottish Fold kitten

4. The thrill of driving my Honda Fit on empty

5. Murder (to learn about, not commit)

6. Saying Barcelona and Ibiza (but with the TH)

7. Irish exiting

8. Sleep on Nyquil

9. A Mukbang (with myself or one less hungry girl)

10. Lying to strangers

11. Prank phone calls

12. Hooters ( rip )

13. Cheesecake Factory brown bread with butter

14. The word cannelloni

15. Making up words that sound real and sneaking them into conversation.

16. A bad psychic reading

17. A good psychic reading (i love u Theresa Caputo)

18. Rock AND Flavor of Love

19. Malin Akermans wig in the hunting wives

20. Attention from anyone

THINGS LUKAS GAGE HATES:

1. A 7-day free trial you forget to cancel

2. When people won’t shut the fuck up.

3. When people don’t talk enough.

4. Auditioning (when can I be offer only!?)

5. Getting caught in a lie

6. When the weather says it’s full sun but the marine layer is just thick as the dickens!

7. Bulgarian split squats (even though I see the value)

8. A weak A/C

9. My friends english bull dog (butter, stop breathing in my ear!)

10. Salmon sperm ( its not fda approved!)

11. When British people say, “you alright?” as a greeting (no, i'm not!)

12. Franchises that go on too long

13. People who read one therapy book and now think they are a therapist

14. The texture of cottonballs

15. Birthdays

16. Also, the construct of time

17. When people make a hobby their entire personality

18. Purposefully clumsy people

19. Sleet (are you rain or are you ice!? pick a lane!)

20. Not being the center of attention (buy I Wrote This for Attention 10/14)

LUKAS GAGE’S 3 FAVORITE MOVIES, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS