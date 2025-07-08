Dream Baby Press asked Mandy Aftel for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Mandy Aftel is a world renowned natural perfumer celebrated for her artistry in blending pure and organic ingredients to create enriching scents. She is also the preeminent artisan perfumer, educator, curator, and author on natural fragrance and flavor.



Aftel is the founder of the Aftelier Perfumes and the Aftel Archive of Curious Scents in Berkeley, California, which houses her extensive collection of rare and historic fragrances. Her perfume museum offers visitors a sensory journey through the history and craft of natural perfumery, celebrating the artistry and heritage of scent creation.

Her nine books include: Essence and Alchemy: A Natural History of Perfume, which helped spark the natural perfume renaissance and has been translated into sixteen languages.

She also made perfume for Leonard Cohen.

THINGS MANDY AFTEL LOVES:

1. Velvet Sister and La Tur when they are so ripe and runny, I can eat them with a spoon

2. Sweaters made from ferret wool

3. Antique book: Symbolorum and Emblematum

4. De Profundis by Oscar Wilde

5. “The Window” by Leonard Cohen

6. Water-color pencils

7. Two-tone glitter fountain pen ink

8. Mini-tapestries by Shelia Hicks

9. Pomegranate popsicles

10. Natural essences

11. London in the 60’s

12. “Jude the Obscure” rose

13. Umberto Pasti’s garden in Northern Morocco

14. Northern California oak trees in the Fall

15. Streets that don’t run perpendicular

16. Palimpsest painted signs on old brick buildings

17. Ambergris

18. Kindness

19. Socks with big bright dots

20. Antique tribal kilim rugs

THINGS MANDY AFTEL HATES:

1. Fish

2. Oppressive perfume that lasts all day

3. Lying

4. Mid-Century design

5. Novels that are too long with too many characters

6. Tension in movies and the accompanying music

7. Sentimentality

8. Violence

9. Group activities

10. Fitting in

11. Taking love for granted

12. Wall-to-wall carpeting

13. Beige

14. Clutter

15. Owning unneeded objects

16. Pineapples

17. Being late

18. Experts with megaphones and little knowledge

19. Print-on-demand scans of antique books

20. Characters in novels who do things they were wisely warned not to do

- Mandy Aftel

