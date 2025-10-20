Hi! If you want to support our work, the best way is by becoming a paid subscription. I don't want to paywall The Love/Hate Lists so your support means a lot.

Dream Baby Press asked the author Marisa Meltzer for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Marisa Meltzer is the author of It Girl: The Life and Legacy of Jane Birkin

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Marisa’s 3 favorite films, books and restaurants.

THINGS MARISA MELTZER LOVES:

YouTube compilations of Gwyneth Paltrow speaking Spanish Louis Garrel and his romantic life Prosciutto and melon Making teenagers show me their yearbooks and asking who is cool and who their rivals are Saunas Diet Coke Thin ribbed cotton socks Lingerie Pantelleria 924 Gilman Street Goya’s black paintings Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess perfume Napping The Nutcracker Milano cookies This French diaper cream called Bepanthen Frozen yogurt Passed apps Prime suspect or any kind of British mystery show 9th arrondissement, Paris

THINGS MARISA MELTZER HATES:

This time Metrograph was showing The Cure in Orange and the wrong Cure concert film arrived People being obsessed with Delta Airlines Che Diaz The one time I got a lip flip When people easily guess passwords in movies Cardio “No worries” Anyone who listens to anything on their phone without headphones Shirts half tucked Eggs My crushing insomnia Staying in CA for more than like 5 days Being asked about tattoo backstories Video Games Aesthetic as an adjective Pretty much anything to do with weddings Buffets Tubing mascara How ugly TVs are Books for adults narrated by children

MARISA MELTZER’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS