Marisa Meltzer's Love/Hate List
40 Things the author Marisa Meltzer Loves and Hates
Hi! If you want to support our work, the best way is by becoming a paid subscription. I don't want to paywall The Love/Hate Lists so your support means a lot.
Thank you!
Dream Baby Press asked the author Marisa Meltzer for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Marisa Meltzer is the author of It Girl: The Life and Legacy of Jane Birkin
Scroll to the bottom of the page for Marisa’s 3 favorite films, books and restaurants.
Follow Marisa Meltzer on Instagram.
Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!
-Matt Starr
You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.
Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com
Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.
THINGS MARISA MELTZER LOVES:
YouTube compilations of Gwyneth Paltrow speaking Spanish
Louis Garrel and his romantic life
Prosciutto and melon
Making teenagers show me their yearbooks and asking who is cool and who their rivals are
Saunas
Diet Coke
Thin ribbed cotton socks
Lingerie
Goya’s black paintings
Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess perfume
Napping
The Nutcracker
Milano cookies
This French diaper cream called Bepanthen
Frozen yogurt
Passed apps
Prime suspect or any kind of British mystery show
9th arrondissement, Paris
THINGS MARISA MELTZER HATES:
This time Metrograph was showing The Cure in Orange and the wrong Cure concert film arrived
People being obsessed with Delta Airlines
Che Diaz
The one time I got a lip flip
When people easily guess passwords in movies
Cardio
“No worries”
Anyone who listens to anything on their phone without headphones
Shirts half tucked
Eggs
My crushing insomnia
Staying in CA for more than like 5 days
Being asked about tattoo backstories
Video Games
Aesthetic as an adjective
Pretty much anything to do with weddings
Buffets
Tubing mascara
How ugly TVs are
Books for adults narrated by children