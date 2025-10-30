Mary Bronstein's Love/Hate List
40 Things the film director Mary Bronstein Loves and Hates
Hi! If you want to support our work, the best way is by becoming a paid subscription. I don't want to paywall The Love/Hate Lists so your support means a lot.
Thank you!
Dream Baby Press asked the author Mary Bronstein for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Mary Bronstein is a writer/director based in NYC known for her raw style, auteurist approach, and focus on stories about complicated women. Her best known work is the cult-classic YEAST. Mary’s second feature, IF I HAD LEGS I’D KICK YOU is out now.
Scroll to the bottom of the page for Mary’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.
Follow Mary on Instagram.
Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!
-Matt Starr
You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.
Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com
Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.
THINGS MARY BRONSTEIN LOVES:
Sleeping Late, Napping In The Afternoon...Sleeping In General
Classic Sitcoms 1950s-1980s
Three Musketeer & Butterfinger Candy Bars
Sobbing My Eyes Out In Therapy And Then Getting On With My Day
Fried Chicken And Mashed Potatoes With Gravy
The Epic Friendship & Work Between Bea Arthur And Angela Lansbury
Judge Judy
Jelly Bean (My Cat, The Best Cat That Ever Lived)
My Vintage Clothing And Broach Addiction
Chai Lattes With Oat Milk
A Free Day With Nothing To Do
Eating In Bed Late At Night
Documentaries About Murder
Organizing Any Thing, Any Time, Anywhere
Janis Joplin
Doing Internet Rabbit Hole Deep Dives On Missing People
Reading About Scammers And Liars Of Any Sort
Springtime
Purple
THINGS MARY BRONSTEIN HATES:
Being Hungry And Not Knowing When I’ll Get To Eat Next
Being Woken Up
Any And All Domestic Chores & Responsibilities
“Art” With Nothing To Say/Movies For Movies Sake
Coffee Of Any Sort In Any Form (Even In The Form Of Smell)
People Who Are Devoid Of Humor & Interests & Opinions
Waiting In Any Line. I Do Not Wait In Lines. Ever.
Being Told No
Expensive Meals With Small Portions That Leave You Needing Pizza Afterward
Phonies
Wintertime
Lambchops
Science Fiction Or Anything With Pretend Creatures And Lore
Stress Dreams (I Have A Lot Of Recurring Ones)
Answering Emails Knowing It Will Only Lead To Another Email To Answer
People Who Don’t Text You Back
Social Media...I Think It Is Going To Destroy The Human Race Faster Than Anything Else
Rodents As Pets. No Thank You.
Hot Sauce
Having To Be On Time And Somehow Never Being Able To