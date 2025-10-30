Hi! If you want to support our work, the best way is by becoming a paid subscription. I don't want to paywall The Love/Hate Lists so your support means a lot.

Dream Baby Press asked the author Mary Bronstein for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Mary Bronstein is a writer/director based in NYC known for her raw style, auteurist approach, and focus on stories about complicated women. Her best known work is the cult-classic YEAST. Mary’s second feature, IF I HAD LEGS I’D KICK YOU is out now.

THINGS MARY BRONSTEIN LOVES:

Sleeping Late, Napping In The Afternoon...Sleeping In General Classic Sitcoms 1950s-1980s Three Musketeer & Butterfinger Candy Bars Sobbing My Eyes Out In Therapy And Then Getting On With My Day Fried Chicken And Mashed Potatoes With Gravy The Epic Friendship & Work Between Bea Arthur And Angela Lansbury Judge Judy Jelly Bean (My Cat, The Best Cat That Ever Lived) My Vintage Clothing And Broach Addiction The Young Ones Chai Lattes With Oat Milk A Free Day With Nothing To Do Eating In Bed Late At Night Documentaries About Murder Organizing Any Thing, Any Time, Anywhere Janis Joplin Doing Internet Rabbit Hole Deep Dives On Missing People Reading About Scammers And Liars Of Any Sort Springtime Purple

THINGS MARY BRONSTEIN HATES:

Being Hungry And Not Knowing When I’ll Get To Eat Next Being Woken Up Any And All Domestic Chores & Responsibilities “Art” With Nothing To Say/Movies For Movies Sake Coffee Of Any Sort In Any Form (Even In The Form Of Smell) People Who Are Devoid Of Humor & Interests & Opinions Waiting In Any Line. I Do Not Wait In Lines. Ever. Being Told No Expensive Meals With Small Portions That Leave You Needing Pizza Afterward Phonies Wintertime Lambchops Science Fiction Or Anything With Pretend Creatures And Lore Stress Dreams (I Have A Lot Of Recurring Ones) Answering Emails Knowing It Will Only Lead To Another Email To Answer People Who Don’t Text You Back Social Media...I Think It Is Going To Destroy The Human Race Faster Than Anything Else Rodents As Pets. No Thank You. Hot Sauce Having To Be On Time And Somehow Never Being Able To

MARY BRONSTEIN’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS