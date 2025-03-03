MARY H.K. CHOI'S LOVE/HATE LIST
40 Things Mary H.K. Choi Loves and Hates
asked Mary H.K. Choi for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Mary H.K. Choi is the New York Times bestselling author of Emergency Contact, Permanent Record and Yolk. She is adapting her books for screen and lives in New York. Her forthcoming novel, Milk Teeth, will be out in 2026 on Flatiron Books.
Go check Mary’s new Substack out maryhkchoi.substack.com.
Follow Mary H.K. Choi on Instagram.
Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.
THINGS MARY H.K. CHOI LOVES:
Generic Vyvanse
Parallel play
Opal apples
Articulate hands
Babies with deep voices
Print edition
Flat fountain soda
Blind items
Health walks
How unlit cigarettes smell like raisins
Midday cereal
Kinto water bottles
Suspension of disbelief
Walking to the function
Thotty man jewelry
Cosmetic surgery
Vanilla soft serve
Tongue scraping after dairy
Mini eggs
Eavesdropping on other peoples first dates
THINGS MARY H.K. CHOI HATES:
Every Roku controller
When gel removal isn’t included
Bacon packaging
That we only get two sets of teeth
That Androids are better
When people change their profile pic
Tall beds
3:00PM cognition
Phone calls Taken in a public bathroom
That my mom isn’t exactly my age
Honeycrisp propaganda
Tapered sweatpants
Pockets with zipper teeth
Performative taste in books
Autistic burnout
Omakase
Movie reviews when we’re still in the theater
Ordering wrong
Vagueness
That the last time I saw my dad was on FaceTime
Get a signed copy of our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr.
"MOUTHFUL keeps a running lyrical tab of all of the stray, horny, quotidian, anxious but most importantly, generous thoughts racing through Matt’s handsome little head. *Chefs kiss*”
- BRONTEZ PURNELL, Author of 100 Boyfriends
The Dream Baby Press Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Love Mary HK Choi!
Best lists.