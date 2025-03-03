Dream Baby Press asked Mary H.K. Choi for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Mary H.K. Choi is the New York Times bestselling author of Emergency Contact, Permanent Record and Yolk. She is adapting her books for screen and lives in New York. Her forthcoming novel, Milk Teeth, will be out in 2026 on Flatiron Books.

THINGS MARY H.K. CHOI LOVES:

Generic Vyvanse Parallel play Opal apples Articulate hands Babies with deep voices Print edition Flat fountain soda Blind items Health walks How unlit cigarettes smell like raisins Midday cereal Kinto water bottles Suspension of disbelief Walking to the function Thotty man jewelry Cosmetic surgery Vanilla soft serve Tongue scraping after dairy Mini eggs Eavesdropping on other peoples first dates

THINGS MARY H.K. CHOI HATES:

Every Roku controller When gel removal isn’t included Bacon packaging That we only get two sets of teeth That Androids are better When people change their profile pic Tall beds 3:00PM cognition Phone calls Taken in a public bathroom That my mom isn’t exactly my age Honeycrisp propaganda Tapered sweatpants Pockets with zipper teeth Performative taste in books Autistic burnout Omakase Movie reviews when we’re still in the theater Ordering wrong Vagueness That the last time I saw my dad was on FaceTime

