Matthew Whitehouse's Love/Hate List
40 Things Editor-in-Chief of The Face Matthew Whitehouse Loves and Hates
PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.
Thank you!
-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press
READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE
Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, and Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.
We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!
Dream Baby Press asked the Editor-in-Chief of The Face Matthew Whitehouse for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.
Matthew Whitehouse is the Editor-in-Chief of The Face. He was previously Arts and Culture Editor of i-D. He’s interviewed everyone from Paul McCartney, Jane Birkin and Noel Gallagher to Hans Zimmer and Pamela Anderson. His work as a journalist has been twice nominated for commendation by the British Society of Magazine Editors.
Scroll to the bottom of the page for Matthew’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.
Follow Matthew Whitehouse on Instagram
Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!
-Matt Starr
You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.
Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com
Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.
THINGS MATTHEW WHITEHOUSE LOVES:
Not immediately taking my sunglasses off when entering a room
The serenity prayer (even though I can never remember it)
Dorothea Tanning’s Self Portrait
The “who is this?” bit in Seinfeld
The “oh” John Lennon does halfway through Eight Days A Week
Bernard Sumner wearing shorts to the Hacienda, 1983
The redemption of Mike Sorrentino
How much David Bowie smiled
Reading about films I’ll never watch
Receiving books I’ll never read
380ml bottles of Lucozade (not 500ml)
Trade union banners
Fairground ride art
Naughty people
The robin that visits me in my garden and reminds me of my Grandma
Doing anything with Melissa and Duarte
Doing nothing with Melissa and Duarte
The sound of ice in a glass
Marmite on toast
Morecambe Football Club
THINGS MATTHEW WHITEHOUSE HATES:
Standing up at concerts
Anti-homeless architecture
The dinosaur that says “Alan” in Jurassic Park III
That Early Doors finished before fully resolving what happened between Ken and Tanya
Feeling patronised
Feeling like I can’t stretch my legs on an aeroplane
Waiting to cross the road
All the pictures I didn’t take
All the things I threw away
All the time I spent worried or afraid
How little I danced when I was younger
How early the fadeout starts on I Want You Back by The Jackson 5
How OK I’m becoming with Springsteen’s 2009 soul patch
The 2023 Beatles remasters
Going for one drink
Irony
Injustice
Inequality
Chocolate powder on cappuccinos
Cucumbers