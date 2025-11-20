PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press asked the Editor-in-Chief of The Face Matthew Whitehouse for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

Matthew Whitehouse is the Editor-in-Chief of The Face. He was previously Arts and Culture Editor of i-D. He’s interviewed everyone from Paul McCartney, Jane Birkin and Noel Gallagher to Hans Zimmer and Pamela Anderson. His work as a journalist has been twice nominated for commendation by the British Society of Magazine Editors.

Follow Matthew Whitehouse on Instagram

THINGS MATTHEW WHITEHOUSE LOVES:

Not immediately taking my sunglasses off when entering a room The serenity prayer (even though I can never remember it) Dorothea Tanning’s Self Portrait The “who is this?” bit in Seinfeld The “oh” John Lennon does halfway through Eight Days A Week Bernard Sumner wearing shorts to the Hacienda, 1983 The redemption of Mike Sorrentino How much David Bowie smiled Reading about films I’ll never watch Receiving books I’ll never read 380ml bottles of Lucozade (not 500ml) Trade union banners Fairground ride art Naughty people The robin that visits me in my garden and reminds me of my Grandma Doing anything with Melissa and Duarte Doing nothing with Melissa and Duarte The sound of ice in a glass Marmite on toast Morecambe Football Club

THINGS MATTHEW WHITEHOUSE HATES:

Standing up at concerts Anti-homeless architecture The dinosaur that says “Alan” in Jurassic Park III That Early Doors finished before fully resolving what happened between Ken and Tanya Feeling patronised Feeling like I can’t stretch my legs on an aeroplane Waiting to cross the road All the pictures I didn’t take All the things I threw away All the time I spent worried or afraid How little I danced when I was younger How early the fadeout starts on I Want You Back by The Jackson 5 How OK I’m becoming with Springsteen’s 2009 soul patch The 2023 Beatles remasters Going for one drink Irony Injustice Inequality Chocolate powder on cappuccinos Cucumbers

MATTHEW WHITEHOUSE’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS