MAX FRIEDLICH'S LOVE/HATE LIST (XL EDITION)
Dream Baby Press asked Max Friedlich for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates ❤️🚫
Max Wolf Friedlich is a current LARPer, former slam poet, and a part-time Broadway playwright born and raised in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. People keep asking him "what's next?" and the answer is whatever they'll let him do. Max’s hit Broadway show JOB is currently running through October 27th.
THINGS MAX FRIEDLICH LOVES:
Agedashi Tofu
The Wayfinder Experience - the live action Roleplaying summer camp I work at /attended as a child
The 2007-2008 New York Knicks
Slings and Arrows season 1 (and 2 and 3)
Cephalopods
Every interview Das Racist ever did
“Brother” as a gender neutral term
Knowing for sure that God is real
Fandoms
Hibiscus iced tea
The part in any music biopic where they introduce a secondary famous person before they’re famous by being like “oh him? That’s just Quincy…Quincy Jones.”
Savory hand pies - all cultures
Venmo as social media
Comic book stores
The word “penis”
Socks for Hanukkah
Everybody Wants Some (2016)
Reptiles as pets
THINGS MAX FRIEDLICH HATES:
Artists being tricked into becoming “creatives”
The Hamptonification of the Hudson Valley
That Quibi didn’t buy my unscripted show about porn
Commenting “I can’t tell if this is satire”
Mixed chicken and lamb over rice when they go overboard with the white sauce
Moralizing
Tom Hanks performance in the film Forrest Gump
Checking myself for ticks
Mandatory Shakespeare in schools
Publications reviewing anything as “buzzy”
Getting up to pee
When any diner closes - permanently or for the day
JK Rowling
Weaponizing trauma to enact trauma
My blonde mustache
My clammy ass hands
2 being a prime number
The fact that “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” was in The Lords of Dogtown trailer but not the movie
People who point out New York City is dirty
In like… 2015- ish when people started accusing the Fat Jew of stealing their tweets, marking the transition from social media being silly and irreverent to being a place of social and literal commerce. The birth of Capital C Content.
Damn Daniel moment took me out
just got rush tickets for the show this morning!!