Max Wolf Friedlich is a current LARPer, former slam poet, and a part-time Broadway playwright born and raised in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. People keep asking him "what's next?" and the answer is whatever they'll let him do. Max’s hit Broadway show JOB is currently running through October 27th.

THINGS MAX FRIEDLICH LOVES:

Agedashi Tofu

The Wayfinder Experience - the live action Roleplaying summer camp I work at /attended as a child

The 2007-2008 New York Knicks

Slings and Arrows season 1 (and 2 and 3)

Cephalopods

Every interview Das Racist ever did

“Brother” as a gender neutral term

Knowing for sure that God is real

Fandoms

Hibiscus iced tea

The part in any music biopic where they introduce a secondary famous person before they’re famous by being like “oh him? That’s just Quincy…Quincy Jones.”

Savory hand pies - all cultures

Venmo as social media

Comic book stores

The word “penis”

Socks for Hanukkah Everybody Wants Some (2016) Reptiles as pets

THINGS MAX FRIEDLICH HATES: