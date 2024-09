Max Wolf Friedlich is a current LARPer, former slam poet, and a part-time Broadway playwright born and raised in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. People keep asking him "what's next?" and the answer is whatever they'll let him do. Max’s hit Broadway show JOB is currently running through October 27th.

The Wayfinder Experience - the live action Roleplaying summer camp I work at /attended as a child

The 2007-2008 New York Knicks

Slings and Arrows season 1 (and 2 and 3)

Every interview Das Racist ever did

Knowing for sure that God is real

The part in any music biopic where they introduce a secondary famous person before they’re famous by being like “oh him? That’s just Quincy…Quincy Jones.”

Everybody Wants Some (2016)

Artists being tricked into becoming “creatives”

The Hamptonification of the Hudson Valley

That Quibi didn’t buy my unscripted show about porn

Commenting “I can’t tell if this is satire”

Mixed chicken and lamb over rice when they go overboard with the white sauce

Moralizing

Tom Hanks performance in the film Forrest Gump

Checking myself for ticks

Mandatory Shakespeare in schools

Publications reviewing anything as “buzzy”

Getting up to pee

When any diner closes - permanently or for the day

JK Rowling

Weaponizing trauma to enact trauma

My blonde mustache

My clammy ass hands

2 being a prime number

The fact that “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” was in The Lords of Dogtown trailer but not the movie

People who point out New York City is dirty