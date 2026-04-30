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-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked Maya Jama for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Maya Jama is one of the preeminent broadcasters of the UK, currently the host of ITV’s Love Island. She has appeared on two British Vogue covers and committed to representation, she’s launched a mentorship program connecting women from underrepresented backgrounds with leading mentors across fashion, media, and communications.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Maya’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Maya Jama on Instagram.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

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THINGS MAYA JAMA LOVES: