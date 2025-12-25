Merry Christmas to everyone everywhere!

I hope you’re all having a relaxing day off, spending it with loved ones or enjoying yourself in solitude.

I just got off the phone with one of my closest friends and mentors and he asked me to think of 5 attributes I want to incorporate into my internal DNA for 2026 so that’s what I’ll be thinking about today and everyday until January 1st. The older I get the more I really enjoy giving myself the space for reflection.

I wanted to share some photos and videos with you today that I hope brings a little holiday cheer <3

Sending love and kindness to all! Happy holidays!!

-Matt Starr

Leonard Cohen polishing his shoes before performing

Tom Waits’ "Christmas Card From a Hooker in Minneapolis”

A John Waters Christmas Album

Ramones - Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want to Fight Tonight)

Merry Christmas!!!

-From Matt Starr & Dream Baby Press