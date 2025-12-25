Merry Christmas to everyone everywhere! Leonard Cohen polishing his shoes & more
Merry Christmas to everyone everywhere!
I hope you’re all having a relaxing day off, spending it with loved ones or enjoying yourself in solitude.
I just got off the phone with one of my closest friends and mentors and he asked me to think of 5 attributes I want to incorporate into my internal DNA for 2026 so that’s what I’ll be thinking about today and everyday until January 1st. The older I get the more I really enjoy giving myself the space for reflection.
I wanted to share some photos and videos with you today that I hope brings a little holiday cheer <3
Sending love and kindness to all! Happy holidays!!
-Matt Starr
What a beautiful reflection! All the best in the New Year!
what a wonderful prompt for contemplation