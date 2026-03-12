Michelle Branch's Guide To Kissing In Charleston, South Carolina
Michelle Branch's favorite places to kiss in Charleston, South Carolina
I love Michelle Branch so it’s a huge honor to present her Guide to Kissing in Charleston, South Carolina.
This is the sixth installment of our new romantic series Dream Baby’s Guide to Kissing where we’ll feature our favorite writers and artist’s favorite places to kiss around the world. This is our small attempt to make the world a little more romantic and hopefully inspire some new adventures.
Michelle Branch is a Grammy Award–winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter from Sedona, AZ. Her distinctive voice and honest songwriting have resonated with audiences around the world for over two decades. In her spare time, she loves kissing.
THE HURRICANE SIMULATOR AT THE AQUARIUM
“In the hurricane simulator downtown at the South Carolina Aquarium. Titillating.”
“In line at Chubby Fish- One of my favorite meals in town is Chubby Fish. People start lining up to put their name on the waiting list before it opens. Get there at 4pm with some cheeky to go beverages. You now have an hour to makeout in line. Bonus: If your PDA starts to bother your neighbors, they might even leave and you’ll be even closer to the front!”
MAGNOLIA CEMETERY (No relation to Magnolia Plantation)
“Magnolia Cemetery (no relation to Magnolia Plantation) is drop dead gorgeous and full of spooky Victorian romance with views of the salt marsh. Like to kiss somewhere where it feels like you’re being watched? I do. Bring a picnic blanket.”
Read the rest of Michelle’s favorite spots to kiss in Charleston, South Carolina below: