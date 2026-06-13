Hi guys! Happy Saturday!

Joy is restored to the streets of New York City! I love all of the collective celebration. I wish NYC always felt this, happy and electric. It makes me question if we’re normally operating at a pretty depressing level most of the time.

I’ll be in London next week. Message me if there’s something I should see. Art shows, bookstores, museums, plays, etc. Any good vegan restaurants I should try?

Have a nice weekend!

-Matt Starr

RIP David Hockey

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Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more.

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Dream Baby Press asked Mindy Kaling for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Mindy Kaling is known for her work as a writer, producer, director, actor, and bestselling author. She began her television career on The Office, where she became the show’s youngest writer and only female writer on staff, earning an Emmy nomination and making history as the first woman of color recognized in an Emmy writing category. Kaling went on to create and produce hit series including The Mindy Project, Never Have I Ever, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Running Point, and Not Suitable for Work. In recognition of her cultural impact, she received the National Medal of Arts in 2023 and continues to shape the future of television, film, and publishing through her storytelling.

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THINGS MINDY KALING LOVES:

A Thrilling Whodunit With a Female Protagonist A Man Carrying a Sleeping Child From the Car Into the House When Jacob Elordi Lifted Margot Robbie by the Strings of Her Corset in Wuthering Heights, Briefly Restoring Cinema to Its Intended Purpose Discovering That Someone You Thought Was Intimidating Is Actually Shy The Way My Daughter Kit Says Something Completely Devastating About Life While Wearing Pajamas Covered in Strawberries Leonardo DiCaprio Memes, Which Have Somehow Become Our Greatest and Most Enduring Form of Cultural Unity Buttered Toast Cut Diagonally, the Only Shape Toast Should Ever Be The Way My Son Asks New People, Completely Earnestly, “Do You Love Trucks and Cars So Much?” as Though This Is the Most Important Thing You Could Possibly Know About Another Human Being The Deep Spiritual Relief of Canceled Plans That You Didn’t Want to Attend but Had Not Yet Figured Out How to Get Out Of A Person Who Can Tell a Story Without Making Themselves the Hero of It South Indian Breakfast Japanese Breakfast Watching Someone Become Funnier Once They Feel Safe People I Thought Were European Who Are Actually American (Tom Ford. Daniel Roseberry. Basquiat. Anjelica Huston. Thom Browne. Lana Del Rey. John Malkovich.) A Text That Says “Call Me When You Wake Up” Because It Means Either Someone Is in Love, Someone Is Getting Divorced, or Someone Has Information That Absolutely Cannot Be Written Down A Very Close Lakers Game When the Lakers Win and LeBron, Luka and Austin Reaves All Played A Great Airport Outfit People Who Become More Themselves as They Age Instead of Less Total and Complete Acceptance and Unconditional Love Room Service French Fries Eaten in Bed While Watching Shark Tank on a Work Trip.

THINGS MINDY KALING HATES: