Mindy Seu is a designer and technologist based in New York City and Los Angeles, currently teaching as an Associate Professor at University of California in the Department of Design Media Arts. Her expanded practice involves archival projects, techno-critical writing, performative lectures, and design commissions. Mindy’s ongoing Cyberfeminism Index, which gathers three decades of online activism and net art, was commissioned by Rhizome, presented at the New Museum, and awarded a Graham Foundation Grant.

THINGS MINDY SEU LOVES:

Dominant Femmes Ice Cold Dry Gin Martini With Olives Civil Disobedience Parallel Play Cold Calling Friends Any and All Live Performance Dinner Conversation Prompts Little Kids Working at Mom and Pop Shops (aka my childhood) Working From Bed Nunchi Inbox Zero Weight Lifting Walking with Film Scores Unpacking Immediately Winning a game of chess (I always lose) Service Tops Sports Documentaries Polished Chrome and Leather Furniture Saying No to Professional Opportunities Fangirling My Friends

THINGS MINDY SEU HATES: