MINDY SEU'S LOVE/HATE LIST
Dream Baby Press asked Mindy Seu for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates ❤️🚫
Mindy Seu is a designer and technologist based in New York City and Los Angeles, currently teaching as an Associate Professor at University of California in the Department of Design Media Arts. Her expanded practice involves archival projects, techno-critical writing, performative lectures, and design commissions. Mindy’s ongoing Cyberfeminism Index, which gathers three decades of online activism and net art, was commissioned by Rhizome, presented at the New Museum, and awarded a Graham Foundation Grant.
THINGS MINDY SEU LOVES:
Dominant Femmes
Ice Cold Dry Gin Martini With Olives
Civil Disobedience
Parallel Play
Cold Calling Friends
Any and All Live Performance
Dinner Conversation Prompts
Little Kids Working at Mom and Pop Shops (aka my childhood)
Working From Bed
Nunchi
Inbox Zero
Weight Lifting
Walking with Film Scores
Unpacking Immediately
Winning a game of chess (I always lose)
Service Tops
Sports Documentaries
Polished Chrome and Leather Furniture
Saying No to Professional Opportunities
Fangirling My Friends
THINGS MINDY SEU HATES:
Chaotic File Organization
“Neutral” Leftists
Competing Over Who is Busier
Bad Hugs
Bad Citations (Or Not Crediting The Team)
When My Aunts Ask Me Why I’m Not Married
Smoking (I was recently hypnotized)
Overidentifying With Prescriptions, Horoscopes, Or Dietary Restrictions
Web3 Evangelists
Mental Load
“Personal Brands”
Cats (allergies)
Meetings Longer Than 30 Minutes
Caffeine
Loud Restaurants
Narcissists Who Weaponize Therapy Lingo
The Hypocrisy of Academia
Feeling Rushed
Clout Hounds
Being Too Hard On Ourselves
