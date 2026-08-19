Hi guys!

I can’t wait to see everyone a week from today on the ship!! This will be a real special one. We’ve never thrown a party before and this feels like the best way to start… on the oldest ship of it’s kind in the world.

The event sold out in 10min but we’re slowly releasing a few tickets each day so join the waitlist if you haven’t already.

Readings and performances featuring:

Jemima Kirke, Desus Nice, Chi Ossé, Mel Ottenberg, Carole Radziwill, Angela Trimbur, Karen Elson, James Frey, Lili Anolik, Karah Preiss, Ronald Wohlman, Aminatou Sow, and Max Friedlich. And hosted by me, Matt Starr.

We’ll also have custom printed flirtation cards from the oldest letter press in NYC that you can use to write love letters to other people on the ship.

You can come with a friend or lover and maybe leave with a new friend or lover!

Before and after the readings, we’ll have the very legendary NYC DJ, Todd-O-Phonic exclusively spinning vinyls and some special surprise performances.

*Also, because it’s such an old ship, it stays docked.

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Quick update about poetry submissions.

We received thousands of submissions and we’ve (mostly Juliette) has spent the past few months going through them. We’re a tiny team so things take longer. We’ll have final responses to you soon. Thanks again to everyone who submitted!!

-Matt Starr

PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.

Thank you!

-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked Modi’s or a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

Modi Rosenfeld is a stand-up comedian, actor, and podcast host known for his sharp wit and distinctly Jewish comedy that draws audiences across all backgrounds and beliefs. He tours internationally, and has headlined iconic venues like the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., the London Palladium, the Beacon Theatre in New York City and Radio City Music Hall. He is the host of the podcast And Here’s Modi. His debut special, Know Your Audience, was released in 2024 and is available on YouTube. His next special, Pause For Laughter, is coming soon.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Modi’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Modi on Instagram.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

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THINGS MODI LOVES:

Correctly Guessing The Year Of An Old Or Vintage Car Caffeine-Free Diet Coke At Night Wearing Sunglasses Indoors—Especially At Raves When The Pharmacy Fills My Prescription For 90 Days Instead Of 30 When My Millennial Husband Gives Me Timely Pop-Culture Updates Driving In Silence. No Radio, Just Thoughts Seeing My Husband Laugh At Something I Said And Knowing It’s Going To Become A Bit In My Act Seeing Art And Saying, “I Can Make That” Getting To The Delta Lounge Right Before They Switch From Breakfast To Lunch. Sometimes You Want Both Experimenting With My Husband’s Moisturizers (With His Blessing) Not Having To Check A Bag At The Airport When The Fridge In My Green Room Is Stocked With Cherry-Cola Or Grape Celsius Rewatching The Crown Over And Over And Over Discovering A Documentary About World War II, Fashion, Or Comedy Watching Clips Of The Legendary Comedian Alan King Leading The Service At My Synagogue When People Ask For A Picture With Me But Say It’s For Their Mother When My Husband Surprises Me With A New Yiddish Or Hebrew Word He Picked Up From Listening To Me When Someone Else Orders A Pizza For The Table My Electric Toothbrush. Life-Changing

THINGS MODI HATES:

Being Served Cold Soup. The Chutzpah People Talking In The Steam Room In Their “Podcast Voice” Realizing The Doctor You’ve Finally Made An Appointment With Doesn’t Take Insurance When People Try To Impress Me With Their Wine Knowledge The Amount Of Thumb Strokes It Takes To Scroll To My Birth Year When Filling Out An Online Form Forgetting To Take My Ozempic, Thinking I’ll Be Okay, And Then Eating Everything In The Kitchen When The Green Room Celsius Is Not Cherry-Cola Or Grape When My Onstage Monitors Suck Or Aren’t Loud Enough The Gizmo They Put In Hotel Shower Heads To Save Water. I Pop Them Out With The Corkscrew From The Minibar The Fact That I Need Adderall To Read A Script People I Haven’t Seen In 25 Years Asking If I Remember Them Pretending To Enjoy Museums Seeing A Movie In A Theater That I Should’ve Saved For An Airplane Phlegm Europe’s Lack Of Air Conditioning. Get It Together, People Connecting Flights A Sofa With No Neck Support People Who Don’t Have Their Indoor Lighting On Dimmers When I Can’t Figure Out What One Of My Houseplants Is Going Through Restaurant Menus With Unnecessarily Small Font

MODI’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS