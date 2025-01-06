MOLLY YOUNG'S LOVE/HATE LIST
40 Things Molly Young Loves and Hates
asked for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Molly Young writes features and essays for the New York Times. With her husband Teddy she makes zines and publishes books, most recently "Miriam" by Kate Riley.
Follow Molly on Instagram and Substack
Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.
THINGS MOLLY YOUNG LOVES:
Privacy
Vodka
Sunbathing
Doing push-ups (makes me feel like a cool guy)
This Henri Michaux quote: “An adult without philosophy is grotesque.”
76º and sunny
Espresso with a medjool date on the side
Movies about a cop with a gambling problem
My mother-in-law, Cindy
Bumper stickers
Embracing and being embraced
When you spend a long time in the ocean and then, hours later, you bend over and a torrent of water exits your nose ("nature's Neti pot")
Pale green lingerie
Walking away in the middle of a conversation if someone interrupts it to look at their stupid phone
Leaving mutually positive feedback on eBay
Emilio Braga notebooks
Keeping a jar of browned butter in the fridge for spontaneous use
The Jagger and Gideon number from All That Jazz (1979)
Sweet nothings
THINGS MOLLY YOUNG HATES:
The silent treatment
"It is what it is" as a mitigative explanation
Supervision
LED light bulbs
Being asked to prove to a computer that I'm not a computer
Lack of mercy
Lack of rigor
Wrestling with my demons
Wrestling with other people's demons
45º and cloudy
Duane Reade
Calling someone "toxic" (be more specific)
Roughly-chopped fennel
Hollywood-style veneers
When any of my body parts are "chapped"
Disappointing a friend
Movies with the "wrongly suspected man" plot (stressful)
Paying obscene $ for health insurance and nearly dying anyway
Crud beneath my fingernails
Cowardice
Get a signed copy of our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr.
"MOUTHFUL KEEPS A RUNNING LYRICAL TAB OF ALL OF THE STRAY, HORNY, QUOTIDIAN, ANXIOUS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, GENEROUS THOUGHTS RACING THROUGH MATT'S HANDSOME LITTLE' HEAD. *CHEF'S KISS*”
- BRONTEZ PURNELL, Author of 100 Boyfriends
The Dream Baby Press Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It is what it is )