Dream Baby Press asked Molly Young for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Molly Young writes features and essays for the New York Times. With her husband Teddy she makes zines and publishes books, most recently "Miriam" by Kate Riley.

Privacy

Vodka

Sunbathing

Doing push-ups (makes me feel like a cool guy)

This Henri Michaux quote: “An adult without philosophy is grotesque.”

76º and sunny

Espresso with a medjool date on the side

Movies about a cop with a gambling problem

My mother-in-law, Cindy

Bumper stickers

Embracing and being embraced

When you spend a long time in the ocean and then, hours later, you bend over and a torrent of water exits your nose ("nature's Neti pot")

Pale green lingerie

Walking away in the middle of a conversation if someone interrupts it to look at their stupid phone

Leaving mutually positive feedback on eBay

Emilio Braga notebooks

Keeping a jar of browned butter in the fridge for spontaneous use

The Jagger and Gideon number from All That Jazz (1979)