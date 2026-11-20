Earlier this week I went to the FSG 80th anniversary party and ran into one of our greatest living artists, John Waters.

Photo by Matt Weinberger

I also ran into Karah Preiss and her mom, Sandi, the legendary book publicist (I adore them both!), Sophia June who was covering it for the NY Times, the legendary Vivian Gornick, Sloane Crosley, Ben Lerner, Madeleine Cash, Lucas Wittmann who curates all of 92-St-Y literary and cultural events, Clare de Boer, Stella Bugbee and The Virgin Suicides author, Jeffrey Eugenides. Really fun party with lots of great people but it was very loud.

I put out a new poem yesterday. Enjoy!

I also found this great poem by Rene Ricard.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Starr

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PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.

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-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Dolly Alderton, Gloria Steinem, Alexa Chung, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked Murray Hill for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

Murray Hill is a trailblazing comic, drag king, actor, larger-than-life personality, and self-proclaimed "hardest-working middle-aged man in show business." He’s been delighting audiences around the world with his signature blend of campy humor and subversive showmanship for three decades. Hill is a pioneering figure in New York City's downtown performance scene and became one of the defining performers in alternative comedy, cabaret, and drag. Murray Hill’s debut memoir, Showbiz! My Life as a Middle-Aged Man is out now.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Murray’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Murray Hill on on Instagram.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice weekend!

-Matt Starr

More on Murray Hill

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THINGS MURRAY HILL LOVES:

A standing ovation. Especially when I haven't done anything yet. An old-school diner. Red vinyl booths, bottomless coffee, a wisecracking waitress who calls me "hon” Tuxedos and oversized bow-ties. Watching Love Boat and Three's Company reruns. A live band at a comedy show. A handwritten thank-you note. Underdogs. The misfits, the outsiders, the late bloomers, the people who were told they'd never make it. Nothing makes me happier than seeing one of us get our name up in lights. Making a stranger laugh. Being short. I've got the best views in town. New York City.

THINGS MURRAY HILL HATES:

Bad lighting. Overhead, green, or lighting from below is a true crime. People who applaud by snapping. C’mon kids! Let me hear it! Put your hands together! Little Trees air fresheners hanging in cabs and cars, especially Black Ice and Caribbean Colada. Alarm clocks and waking up before noon. When breakfast isn’t served all day. Shoes without lifts. Fruits and vegetables. Getting paid by “exposure” and “drink tickets” My double chins. New York City