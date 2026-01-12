The Dream Baby Press Substack

The Dream Baby Press Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GMB's avatar
GMB
2d

Patchouli Noir sounds divine both as a name and a scent.

Reply
Share
Esoteric Isle's avatar
Esoteric Isle
2d

So wonderful, thank you for this piece! It's a dream of mine to get to Mandy's scent museum ☘️

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dream Baby Press · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture