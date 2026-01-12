I met Mandy 2 years ago when I visited her museum of scents in Berkely, CA when I was there for my brother’s wedding. It’s this beautiful little cottage in her backyard filled with 400-year old herbals, antique books about herbs, perfumery, alchemy and magic, taxidermy animals, a cabinet of curiosity, and a garden filled with every color of flower you can imagine. After a few hours of looking around my brother’s wife pointed out a Leonard Cohen painting next to the perfume organ (hung above hundreds of bottles of natural essences). As you might’ve realized by now I’m obsessed with Leonard Cohen. His poetry, music, voice, style, way of being, and his all around essence of eroticism. I was taken aback and immediately asked Mandy how she got it. She told me in the most nonchalant way that she was Leonard’s perfumer for over 20 years. And that sentence was the start of a beautiful friendship. We talk weekly now on the phone and I’m endlessly fascinated by her. The way she talks about scent and natural essences is pure poetry and it’s reshaped how I experience it and when you meet someone so interesting and so special you want to stand on the corner of a busy street and yell it so the world pays attention. This is me yelling on the corner.

Me and Mandy in front of her perfume organ

I’ve wanted to interview Mandy for awhile now so it’s my extreme honor and pleasure to present you with this interview. There’s so much more to her than Leonard and her perfume but those are the main focuses in this interview.

If you want to learn more about what she does or are interested in reading more about natural scents, you have to get her book Essence and Alchemy. Its the number one book on natural perfume and it’s history dating back to medieval times when alchemy and magic influenced the way people saw the world.

My interview with Mandy Aftel, Leonard Cohen’s perfumer and the world’s leading natural perfumer

How did you end up making perfume for Leonard? Was it collaborative?

I had always been a fan of Leonard Cohen and his music, and 30 years ago when I had my first perfume line, I sent him a perfume. I knew he was deeply interested in spiritual practices, and I couldn’t imagine he wouldn’t be interested in the ancient resins and woods that I was working with -- they have been involved in every spiritual tradition in the world. He started to write to me, and we wrote back and forth for 20 or 30 years without ever meeting. After I got to know him a bit better, I created Oud Luban perfume for him, and he absolutely fell in love with it. By then I knew his taste in scent pretty well, and we finally did meet at his place in the end.

My bottle of Old Luban

Can you describe what Leonard smelled like?

Leonard smelled like my perfume Oud Luban, which is a combination of frankincense -- a resin that’s slightly piney and clean and rich, and a very expensive wood called oud that has a world of smells inside itself -- scents of precious wood, ancient resins, slightly barnyard, funky, and gorgeous. Leonard also smelled like my body oil Ancient Resins filled with essences from Biblical times: elemi, frankincense, poplar buds, myrrh. He always preferred scents in an oil base, rather than the traditional perfume base of alcohol.

Leonard Cohen holding one of Mandy’s perfume flasks filled with Old Luban

What was Leonard’s relationship to smell?

Leonard was a very sensual man and there are references to fragrance in so many of his songs, in pivotal moments of intimacy and connection. Besides the perfume and body oil, I also fragranced his house with a incense heater I gave him, so I knew he was quite surrounded by scents. Not so much of florals, but more particularly ones like oak moss, which is a wet forest smell and old resins.

How did you get started making perfume?

I was a psychotherapist for artists and writers for almost 30 years, and I thought I would write a novel and make my main character a perfumer -- I had no interest in perfume at all, but it sounded sexy and I love doing research. I knew commercial perfumes were mostly synthetic and I was very interested in plants and natural essences and their history, in rituals and sexuality and cooking and medicine, and wanted to learn more about that. The more I learned from 100-year-old books about fragrant traditions and perfume, the more interested I got. When I smelled the actual essences, I fell in love with the materials and was totally inspired. I had a little talent for making perfume from the first beginning class I took, and it grew to take over my life.

You pull so much from history. How does that inform what you make now?

Nature was imbued with magic until the age of enlightenment, and because I work only with natural essences, I am working with the essence of nature. Every culture in every period of time used the essences that I work with for rituals, sexuality, birth, death, and medicine. When I’m creating perfume, I feel connected to all those other peoples and earlier periods of time, and to the beauty and magic of aromatic plants.

What’s the difference between natural and synthetic smells?

Natural and synthetic smells are really different from each other. Natural essences come only from plants and they have an aliveness to them that synthetic essences don’t have. They are more complicated and funnier and stranger, and they trail with them that gorgeous history with human beings. Naturals are complex and divine and enormously beautiful to work with. Synthetics on the other hand -- I don’t really know that much about how to work with them. They have never attracted me.

What are the rarest scents in the world?

Three of the rarest are Ambergris, Oud, and Blue Lotus. Ambergris is one of the rarest essences in the world -- it starts out as poop from a sperm whale and floats on the water and gets washed up on the shore and is transformed by the sea and the sun and air and salt to become this absolutely gorgeous ambery shimmering scent. Oud, which was a main essence in Leonard Cohen’s perfume, costs $50,000 for 2.2 pounds if you can find it. It comes from an agarwood tree, but not all of them, just a few of them that develop a fungus which then produces the resin that makes oud oil. Blue Lotus goes back to ancient Egypt, where it was a very important ceremonial flower in their perfumes. It is thought to be psychoactive, and it is extraordinarily beautiful, kind of watery and floral. It feels like it reaches deep into your psyche when you smell it, and very hard to define.

How do you go about making a new smell?

When I create a new perfume, I always start with two foundational essences, and a feeling, or a picture, or some kind of emotional inspiration. I choose two essences that will create a third, that have their smells far apart from each other, and the way they’ll interact with each other will make something completely new. Then I focus on a feeling that those two essences are connected to, and that I would like the person wearing the perfume to have. As I add other essences to the perfume, I think about how their particular scent will contribute to the final outcome -- each essence has a job to do. Usually I make the perfume over and over and over again, editing and changing very small things each time, until it comes into focus and reveals itself to me as the best possible version of that original idea.

Can you describe your new scent Patchouli Noir?

Patchouli Noir is a kind of love song to the beauty and complexity of really good quality patchouli, which has so many aromatic facets: musky, woody, boozy, and fruity. I also added some smokiness to make it more sensual.

What inspires you?

I’m always inspired by the essences themselves. They are so complicated and rich and gorgeous! Every time you smell them, you notice some other aspect of their aroma that you might not have noticed at first. I am like a chef going to a farmers market and seeing all the gorgeous vegetables and fruits that are in season and picking the ripest most sensual aromatic ones to go home and make dinner with. Except I’m making perfume.

Can you tell me about the new book?

One unique antique book I ran across captured my heart the Symbolorum et Emblematum. The title was so intriguing, I just had to find out more. I bought an original copy from 1654 from a rare book dealer, having no idea what any of it said since it was written in Latin and Greek. I got it translated and found it was all about a more enchanted, less rational view of nature that I think we hunger for in this modern world. The writing was wise and unforgettable (and now understandable) and I enlarged the images and watercolored all of them to bring them more alive. My Symbolorum book has the 100 that I liked best from the 400 in the original book.

How does it relate to the rest of your work?

In many ways I got my start by reading antique books about natural aromatics and herbal medicine, poring over their witchy recipes and rich historic lore about plants. It’s a world filled with magic and mystery that threaded through every age, every civilization, every land, every people –- a world so attractive that I fell into it and became a perfumer myself. The materials I was learning to work with, which came from every corner and culture of the world, were part of this unseen world of medicine and magic, and they were infinitely attractive to me.

What’s your driving force?

My driving force in my endeavors is something called Venatio , an old Latin term for “the hunt,” and I hunt for beauty. I love looking for things that are not obvious on the surface, and as you dive deep into them, you come face-to-face with a richness and a magic that is timeless and intertwined with what makes us connected over time and across the world. Something universal and beautiful.

Thank you all for reading my interview with Mandy. She’s incredibly special and I encourage everyone to go learn more about her and read all of her books.

Have a great week!

-Matt Starr