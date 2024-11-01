You’re naked in Times Square.

Write your response in the comments.

What happens? Where do you go??

What do you do?? What do you see?

This can be 3 sentences or 500 words, a poem or a story. There are no rules!

Excited to see your stories! (I’ll share some of my favorites more widely.)