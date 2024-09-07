Nathan Silver is a writer, producer and director. His work has played festivals and venues around the world including NYFF, Sundance, Berlinale, Venice, MoMa, Film at Lincoln Center, and more.

The New Yorker has called Silver “a modernistic master of melodrama,” and said that “He proves himself to be one of the most original American independent filmmakers working today.”

His latest film, BETWEEN THE TEMPLES is out now. WATCH THE TRAILER HERE and go see the film in theaters!!

THINGS NATHAN SILVER LOVES:

1. Seltzer with strong bubbles

2. Triumph the Insult Comic Dog & TV Funhouse

3. Reading adolescent Rimbaud as an adolescent

4. Mountain gorillas & Dian Fossey

5. Bottles of French wine shared with my wife while listening to someone not French: Leonard Cohen

6. Damien Bonnard (mon roi)

7. Diet Coke and a sandwich at Chez le Libanais in Paris

8. Seinfeld: Season 4

9. Spring Court G2 Canvas sneakers

10. Chicken Parm subs at Mario's in Lexington, MA

THINGS NATHAN SILVER HATES:

1. The sound of cars without mufflers

2. Conjunctivitis

3. Sweet wine

4. Bicyclists and/or scooters on the sidewalk

5. Minimalist art and interior design

6. Still water

7. Being late... I don't care about waiting for others, but I hate when people wait for me

8. Uptight family members

9. Glazed black-and-white cookies (love the frosted kind!)

10. Myself