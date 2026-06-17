We are now casting older adults (70 years old and older) for our first Senior Talent Show!

Dream Baby Press is looking for the most talented older adults in New York City to participate in our senior talent show.

Can your mother or grandmother sing?

Do your parents or grandparents tell jokes?

Is your 93-year-old neighbor secretly the best tap dancer in Manhattan?

What about the older man at your favorite neighborhood restaurant who does card tricks?

We’re searching for New York’s most talented people over 70.

If this is you or you know an older adult with a talent, email us.

hidreambabypress@gmail.com

We’re looking for people over 70 years old to participate. They do not need to be professionals but they certainly can be!

Please forward this along or use it as an excuse to strike up a conversation and encourage someone to submit.

WHAT WE NEED

Please send:

Your name and age

Your talent

A brief description of your talent

A short bio (where you’re from, what you did for work, and how long you’ve been practicing your talent)

A short video of you performing the talent

If you need help filming a video, please reach out. We'll do our best to arrange for someone to help.

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Email us to submit yourself or recommend someone you know.

hidreambabypress@gmail.com

A little backstory…

A lot of you don’t know me personally, but my first love is older people.

My best friend, Harry B. Miller, was 94 when we first met and remained best friends until he passed at 99. That relationship changed my life and how I see and move through the world.

You learn a lot from spending time with someone in their nineties. It really puts your own life into perspective and helps you understand what matters and just as importantly, what doesn't.

One of the things my friendship with Harry taught me was the value of connection across generations. Friendships between younger and older people are incredibly meaningful and it’s important to me that Dream Baby creates opportunities for those connections to happen.

This talent show is a celebration of aging, creativity, and the people who have spent decades becoming who they are. I’m extremely excited about it and I hope you audition to be in it or connect us with your parents, grandparents or older friends.

This event is dedicated to Harry ❤️

We want to hear from you so please submit or help someone you know submit.

hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Harry is one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met and this is a little bit more about his life.



-He was born in Jersey City in 1924

-Was taught how to tap dance at the age of 3 by two spinster sisters who lived next door

-He babysat for Frank Sinatra Jr. and Nancy Sinatra Jr while Frank Sinatra was in New York City performing

-He lived through the great depression and his dad opened up a bowling alley

-He put on shows for the troops while serving in the army

-Harry worked in TV for 50 years and helped transition the TV business from black and white to color

-Harry won 2 Emmy awards for scenic design for Captain Kangaroo and Guiding Light

-He helped design the original It’s A Small World for the actually Walt Disney for the 1968 World’s Fair.

-He ski’d and tap danced until he was 94

-At 94, we remade Annie Hall together and it Harry’s first film



Since meeting Harry we saw each other every week and spoke on the phone everyday. My relationship with him changed my life. It puts a lot into perspective hanging out with a person in their 90’s. I loved him dearly 🌷