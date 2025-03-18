OLIVIA RODRIGO'S LOVE/HATE LIST
20 Things Olivia Rodrigo Loves and Hates
asked Olivia Rodrigo for a list of 10 things she loves and 10 things she hates.
Olivia Rodrigo, a three-time GRAMMY Award winning singer/songwriter, is the first artist in nearly a decade to debut her first two albums – SOUR and GUTS - atop the Billboard 200 and the youngest artist in Hot 100 history to debut three hits at #1. The GUTS world tour continues in 2025 with headline shows in Brazil and Mexico and festivals across Latin America, Europe, the UK and US.
THINGS OLIVIA RODRIGO LOVES:
Sitting on the same side of the booth with your boyfriend
Places that serve all day breakfast
Crackers and cheese in any variation
Margaritas and Chips at Mexican restaurants (salt on rim is essential)
Hammocks
Getting picked up from the airport
Barefoot Contessa
Doc Marten Mary Janes
Songs with key changes
Architectural Digest home tours
THINGS OLIVIA RODRIGO HATES:
“Restaurants” where you cook your own food
Athleisure
When someone meets a newborn baby boy and says “he’s gonna be a heartbreaker!”
Backseat drivers
An excessive amount of incense
People crowding the baggage claim at the airport
QR code menus
Grape flavored candy
Brutalist architecture
Thinking about how big the ocean is
