Olivia Rodrigo, a three-time GRAMMY Award winning singer/songwriter, is the first artist in nearly a decade to debut her first two albums – SOUR and GUTS - atop the Billboard 200 and the youngest artist in Hot 100 history to debut three hits at #1. The GUTS world tour continues in 2025 with headline shows in Brazil and Mexico and festivals across Latin America, Europe, the UK and US.

THINGS OLIVIA RODRIGO LOVES:

Sitting on the same side of the booth with your boyfriend Places that serve all day breakfast Crackers and cheese in any variation Margaritas and Chips at Mexican restaurants (salt on rim is essential) Hammocks Getting picked up from the airport Barefoot Contessa Doc Marten Mary Janes Songs with key changes Architectural Digest home tours

THINGS OLIVIA RODRIGO HATES:

“Restaurants” where you cook your own food Athleisure When someone meets a newborn baby boy and says “he’s gonna be a heartbreaker!” Backseat drivers An excessive amount of incense People crowding the baggage claim at the airport QR code menus Grape flavored candy Brutalist architecture Thinking about how big the ocean is

