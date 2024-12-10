OTTESSA MOSHFEGH'S XL LOVE/HATE LIST
asked Ottessa Moshfegh for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Ottessa Moshfegh is the author of six books of fiction including My Year of Rest and Relaxation and Eileen, for which she also co-wrote the film adaptation starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway. She gives weekly writing advice and publishes fiction and (creative) non-fiction on her Substack:
This week, she interviewed Anna Delvey about what her life was like in high school.
THINGS OTTESSA MOSHFEGH LOVES:
Waking up before dawn
Singing to my dogs
Buying myself flowers
Making a to-do list and doing it all
Throwing out my old underpants
The moon and stars
Writing novels
The low desert
James Ivory's "A Room with a View"
Josh O'Connor in "La Chimera" and "Challengers"
Wearing a coat
Not smoking cigarettes and not being addicted to nicotine
Watching "Forensic Files" and falling asleep in a hotel bed
Coming home from a trip and doing my laundry
Great stand-up comedy
Other people being mature and flexible
Seeing my friends succeed
"Sister Act"
All the music I loved in high school especially Joni Mitchell's Mingus album
My body
THINGS OTTESSA MOSHFEGH HATES:
Genocide
Sex Trafficking
Chronic constipation
Receiving expensive gifts I don't need or want or like
Out-of-tune singing
Guns
My regular dreams about absolutely disgusting public bathrooms
That girl at Whole Foods three years ago
The fact that Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn no longer do "Project Runway"
The fact that Julian Sands died hiking Mount Baldy
Being interrupted
Animal cruelty
The Climate Crisis
Jetlag
Going to the vet
Gambling
Going to the dentist
Being wrong
Carsick-ness
Pedophilia
Hemp milk
