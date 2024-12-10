Dream Baby Press asked Ottessa Moshfegh for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Ottessa Moshfegh is the author of six books of fiction including My Year of Rest and Relaxation and Eileen, for which she also co-wrote the film adaptation starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway. She gives weekly writing advice and publishes fiction and (creative) non-fiction on her Substack:

This week, she interviewed Anna Delvey about what her life was like in high school.

Welcome to Substack Ottessa Moshfegh

THINGS OTTESSA MOSHFEGH LOVES:

Waking up before dawn Singing to my dogs Buying myself flowers Making a to-do list and doing it all Throwing out my old underpants The moon and stars Writing novels The low desert James Ivory's "A Room with a View" Josh O'Connor in "La Chimera" and "Challengers" Wearing a coat Not smoking cigarettes and not being addicted to nicotine Watching "Forensic Files" and falling asleep in a hotel bed Coming home from a trip and doing my laundry Great stand-up comedy Other people being mature and flexible Seeing my friends succeed "Sister Act" All the music I loved in high school especially Joni Mitchell's Mingus album My body

THINGS OTTESSA MOSHFEGH HATES:

Genocide Sex Trafficking Chronic constipation Receiving expensive gifts I don't need or want or like Out-of-tune singing Guns My regular dreams about absolutely disgusting public bathrooms That girl at Whole Foods three years ago The fact that Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn no longer do "Project Runway" The fact that Julian Sands died hiking Mount Baldy Being interrupted Animal cruelty The Climate Crisis Jetlag Going to the vet Gambling Going to the dentist Being wrong Carsick-ness Pedophilia Hemp milk

