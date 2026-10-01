Hi guys,

I just got back from Yosemite and still catching up on things so don’t have much right now. We might announce something new soon. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, here’s a poem that I love by Frank O’Hara.

-Matt Starr

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PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.

Thank you!

-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Dolly Alderton, Gloria Steinem, Alexa Chung, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked Paige DeSorbo for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

PAIGE DESORBO is a New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, actress, creator, television personality, host of the podcast Giggly Squad, and fashion tastemaker. She is also the founder of Daphne which just launched its Fall collection.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Paige’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Paige DeSorbo on Instagram.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

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THINGS PAIGE DESORBO LOVES:

Being a Scorpio Victoria Beckham but particularly in her Spice World era Speaking telepathically with my cat The nap you take after being in the sun post shower in a robe A fountain coke Marisa Tomei in “My Cousin Vinny” Ripping the tag off easily on new clothes Laying down Hosting a podcast with my best friend The last bite of ice cream in a cone. Especially when it’s Nutella flavor Receiving a long juicy voice note An outdoor shower That feeling of coming back to life after a spray tan Italy Lindsay Lohan as Annie in the Parent Trap Sleeping in the bed I made (in the pajamas I also made) A cardigan set Hitting play on an airplane movie Holding a giant iced coffee by the lid Laughing so hard that no noise is coming out

THINGS PAIGE DESORBO HATES:

People who say I’m funny for a girl If someone doesn’t like cats but has never had one or been around one When my TikTok algorithm is randomly sad Running Getting your nails done and accidentally chipping the polish while it’s drying and having to tell the person who did your nails Wet socks When people don’t use headphones in public Putting on tights when your lotion is fresh The walk back from the beach when you’re sandy and so hot The smell of wet cat food How loud men’s sneezes are The end of a candle when you can see the wick but it won’t light Shoes that give you blisters When you leave the house and are overcome with the feeling your outfit isn’t quite right Growing out a bob and hitting the in-between phase Tracking your screen time When hotel sheets are tucked in unnecessarily tight Using a lint roller When you go to dinner with a friend and are waiting to be seated so you can’t really get into conversation yet Every single iPhone alarm sound option

PAIGE DESORBO’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS