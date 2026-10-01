Hi guys,
I just got back from Yosemite and still catching up on things so don’t have much right now. We might announce something new soon. Stay tuned!
In the meantime, here’s a poem that I love by Frank O’Hara.
-Matt Starr
PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.
Thank you!
-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press
READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE
Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Dolly Alderton, Gloria Steinem, Alexa Chung, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.
We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!
Dream Baby Press asked Paige DeSorbo for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
PAIGE DESORBO is a New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, actress, creator, television personality, host of the podcast Giggly Squad, and fashion tastemaker. She is also the founder of Daphne which just launched its Fall collection.
Scroll to the bottom of the page for Paige’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.
Follow Paige DeSorbo on Instagram.
Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!
-Matt Starr
You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.
Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com
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THINGS PAIGE DESORBO LOVES:
Being a Scorpio
Victoria Beckham but particularly in her Spice World era
Speaking telepathically with my cat
The nap you take after being in the sun post shower in a robe
A fountain coke
Marisa Tomei in “My Cousin Vinny”
Ripping the tag off easily on new clothes
Laying down
Hosting a podcast with my best friend
The last bite of ice cream in a cone. Especially when it’s Nutella flavor
Receiving a long juicy voice note
An outdoor shower
That feeling of coming back to life after a spray tan
Italy
Lindsay Lohan as Annie in the Parent Trap
Sleeping in the bed I made (in the pajamas I also made)
A cardigan set
Hitting play on an airplane movie
Holding a giant iced coffee by the lid
Laughing so hard that no noise is coming out
THINGS PAIGE DESORBO HATES:
People who say I’m funny for a girl
If someone doesn’t like cats but has never had one or been around one
When my TikTok algorithm is randomly sad
Running
Getting your nails done and accidentally chipping the polish while it’s drying and having to tell the person who did your nails
Wet socks
When people don’t use headphones in public
Putting on tights when your lotion is fresh
The walk back from the beach when you’re sandy and so hot
The smell of wet cat food
How loud men’s sneezes are
The end of a candle when you can see the wick but it won’t light
Shoes that give you blisters
When you leave the house and are overcome with the feeling your outfit isn’t quite right
Growing out a bob and hitting the in-between phase
Tracking your screen time
When hotel sheets are tucked in unnecessarily tight
Using a lint roller
When you go to dinner with a friend and are waiting to be seated so you can’t really get into conversation yet
Every single iPhone alarm sound option