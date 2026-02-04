Parvati Shallow's Guide To Kissing in Los Angeles
Dream Baby's New Romantic Series featuring the most iconic Survivor winner and author
I’m honored to present Parvati Shallow’s Guide To Kissing in Los Angeles.
This is our third installment in our new romantic series Dream Baby’s Guide to Kissing where we’ll feature our favorite writers and artist’s favorite places to kiss around the world. This is our small attempt to make the world a little more romantic and hopefully inspire some new adventures.
Parvati Shallow is a television personality, best-selling author, wellness instructor, and one of the most influential figures in reality television history. She is best known as a Survivor legend, having competed on multiple seasons and crowned the winner of Survivor: Micronesia. She was also a breakout competitor on the second season of The Traitors and on the most recent season of Deal or No Deal Island. Her debut memoir, Nice Girls Don’t Win: How I Burned It All Down to Reclaim My Power is out now.
PARVATI SHALLOW’S GUIDE TO KISSING IN LOS ANGELES
HANDICAPPED BATHROOM AT NOBU IN WEST HOLLYWOOD
“The handicapped bathroom at Nobu in West Hollywood. Pressing against the black tile feels a little raunchy and it’s fun to see whose eyebrows raise when you return to the table.”
PHOTO BOOTH AT THE SANTA MONICA PIER
“The photo booth at the Santa Monica pier. It smells like funnel cake, lets you play tourists from small town USA and you can keep the pics after.”
“Back row at the planetarium. Experiencing our tiny insignificance relative to the vast universe is such a turn on.”
Read the rest of Parvati’s favorite spots to kiss in Los Angeles below: