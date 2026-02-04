Share

I’m honored to present Parvati Shallow’s Guide To Kissing in Los Angeles.

This is our third installment in our new romantic series Dream Baby’s Guide to Kissing where we’ll feature our favorite writers and artist’s favorite places to kiss around the world. This is our small attempt to make the world a little more romantic and hopefully inspire some new adventures.

Parvati Shallow is a television personality, best-selling author, wellness instructor, and one of the most influential figures in reality television history. She is best known as a Survivor legend, having competed on multiple seasons and crowned the winner of Survivor: Micronesia. She was also a breakout competitor on the second season of The Traitors and on the most recent season of Deal or No Deal Island. Her debut memoir, Nice Girls Don’t Win: How I Burned It All Down to Reclaim My Power is out now.

Follow Parvati on Instagram

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram

Share

We’re also taking submissions from our Dream Baby Press community (you) so send us your favorite spots and we’ll do weekly round ups.

If you’re interested, send us: Your name, the city, a specific spot (nothing too general) and a few sentences about why it’s special.

EMAIL: hidreambabypress@gmail.com

PARVATI SHALLOW’S GUIDE TO KISSING IN LOS ANGELES