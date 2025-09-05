Hi! If you want to support our work, the best way is by becoming a paid subscription. I don't want to paywall The Love/Hate Lists so your support means a lot.

Thank you!

Dream Baby Press asked Parvati for a list of 10 things she loves and 10 things she hates.

Parvati Shallow is a television personality, best-selling author, wellness instructor, and one of the most influential figures in reality television history. She is best known as a Survivor legend, having competed on multiple seasons and crowned the winner of Survivor: Micronesia. She was also a breakout competitor on the second season of The Traitors and on the most recent season of Deal or No Deal Island. She returns to the Survivor universe this summer.

Her debut memoir, Nice Girls Don’t Win: How I Burned It All Down to Reclaim My Power is out now.

Follow Parvati on Instagram.

***SCROLL TO THE BOTTOM for a list of Parvati’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

Share

THINGS PARVATI SHALLOW LOVES:

1. When people plan trips for me

2. The smell of the ocean

3. Spooning

4. Full days of empty space

5. Mariah Carey’s Emotions

6. Settling in for a long plane flight with noise canceling headphones and no wifi

7. Crying on airplanes

8. Grand adventures

9. My date ordering all the food at the restaurant so I don’t have to look at the menu

10. Riding shotgun

11. Miley Cyrus interviews

12. Showmances

13. Mangy looking dogs

14. Roller skating with my daughter on a sunny day

15. That crazy feeling from drinking too much coffee

16. Laughing so hard I pee

17. Drag brunches

18. Making new friends later in life

19. Endurance challenges

20. S’mores

THINGS PARVATI SHALLOW HATES:

1. When my gate opener doesn’t work and I’m already running late

2. Carrying keys around

3. Being cold and wet

4. Wooden popsicle sticks

5. The smell of survivor (a mix of mildew, campfire smoke and BO)

6. Mean people

7. The clutter that constantly surrounds me

8. Moralizers

9. Breaking a nail

10. Making appointments

11. Running out of clean underwear

12. Overpacking (you see my dilemma)

13. The sound of construction

14. Following instructions

15. Olives

16. Being told I’m too late to join class

17. Burning my legs on a hot leather car seat

18. Voting out a friend

19. Roadkill

20. Working in an office

PARVATI’S 3 FAVORITE MOVIES, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS