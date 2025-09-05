Parvati Shallow's Love/Hate List
40 Things Parvati Shallow Loves and Hates
Hi! If you want to support our work, the best way is by becoming a paid subscription. I don't want to paywall The Love/Hate Lists so your support means a lot.
Thank you!
Dream Baby Press asked Parvati for a list of 10 things she loves and 10 things she hates.
Parvati Shallow is a television personality, best-selling author, wellness instructor, and one of the most influential figures in reality television history. She is best known as a Survivor legend, having competed on multiple seasons and crowned the winner of Survivor: Micronesia. She was also a breakout competitor on the second season of The Traitors and on the most recent season of Deal or No Deal Island. She returns to the Survivor universe this summer.
Her debut memoir, Nice Girls Don’t Win: How I Burned It All Down to Reclaim My Power is out now.
Follow Parvati on Instagram.
***SCROLL TO THE BOTTOM for a list of Parvati’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.
Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!
-Matt Starr
You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.
Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com
Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.
THINGS PARVATI SHALLOW LOVES:
1. When people plan trips for me
2. The smell of the ocean
3. Spooning
4. Full days of empty space
5. Mariah Carey’s Emotions
6. Settling in for a long plane flight with noise canceling headphones and no wifi
7. Crying on airplanes
8. Grand adventures
9. My date ordering all the food at the restaurant so I don’t have to look at the menu
10. Riding shotgun
11. Miley Cyrus interviews
12. Showmances
13. Mangy looking dogs
14. Roller skating with my daughter on a sunny day
15. That crazy feeling from drinking too much coffee
16. Laughing so hard I pee
17. Drag brunches
18. Making new friends later in life
19. Endurance challenges
20. S’mores
THINGS PARVATI SHALLOW HATES:
1. When my gate opener doesn’t work and I’m already running late
2. Carrying keys around
3. Being cold and wet
4. Wooden popsicle sticks
5. The smell of survivor (a mix of mildew, campfire smoke and BO)
6. Mean people
7. The clutter that constantly surrounds me
8. Moralizers
9. Breaking a nail
10. Making appointments
11. Running out of clean underwear
12. Overpacking (you see my dilemma)
13. The sound of construction
14. Following instructions
15. Olives
16. Being told I’m too late to join class
17. Burning my legs on a hot leather car seat
18. Voting out a friend
19. Roadkill
20. Working in an office