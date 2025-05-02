PERFUME GENIUS'S LOVE/HATE LIST
40 Things Perfume Genius Loves and Hates
asked Perfume Genius for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.
Perfume Genius (Mike Hadreas) began his music career in 2008 and released his debut album, Learning, in 2010. The album immediately captured critics’ attention for Hadreas’ ability to convey emotional vulnerability not only lyrically, but with his nuanced vocals. To date, he has released seven albums including the GRAMMY nominated No Shape and his most recent album, Glory.
THINGS PERFUME GENIUS LOVES:
1. Streusel topping on a muffin
2. Samantha Morton
3. Black flame incantations
4. When everyone posts their hot dads on Fathers Day
5. Green mango
6. “Im kissing you” by Des’ree
7. Body Hair
8. Ashiatsu massage
9. Petty theft
10. Octavia Butler
11. Fish sauce
12. Memory foam
13. Behind the counter Sudafed
15. Used book stores
16. Flaky layers
17. SKIN1004 centella ampoule
18. French horror
19. Wooden spoons & utensils
20. Being stupid and laughing
THINGS PERFUME GENIUS HATES:
1. Rosacea
2. Frank Sinatra
3. The long truck with other cars stacked on it
4. Bitterness
5. The Octopus Teacher
6. Being well dressed with zero style
7. “House made” ketchup
8. When people say “that’s funny” instead of laughing
9. No TV households
10. Skinny as a personality
11. Everything being locked up at CVS
12. Cracked open wasp nests
13.Not pausing a conversation in the elevator when people walk in
14.Taylor on Gilmore Girls
15. Ambience over quality
16. Only reading non-fiction
17. Harissa, unfortunately
18. Eerily well behaved dogs
19. The Zyn shortage
20. Fondant
