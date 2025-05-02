Dream Baby Press asked Perfume Genius for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

Perfume Genius (Mike Hadreas) began his music career in 2008 and released his debut album, Learning, in 2010. The album immediately captured critics’ attention for Hadreas’ ability to convey emotional vulnerability not only lyrically, but with his nuanced vocals. To date, he has released seven albums including the GRAMMY nominated No Shape and his most recent album, Glory.

THINGS PERFUME GENIUS LOVES:

1. Streusel topping on a muffin

2. Samantha Morton

3. Black flame incantations

4. When everyone posts their hot dads on Fathers Day

5. Green mango

6. “Im kissing you” by Des’ree

7. Body Hair

8. Ashiatsu massage

9. Petty theft

10. Octavia Butler

11. Fish sauce

12. Memory foam

13. Behind the counter Sudafed

14. Chihuahua Wikipedia page

15. Used book stores

16. Flaky layers

17. SKIN1004 centella ampoule

18. French horror

19. Wooden spoons & utensils

20. Being stupid and laughing

THINGS PERFUME GENIUS HATES:

1. Rosacea

2. Frank Sinatra

3. The long truck with other cars stacked on it

4. Bitterness

5. The Octopus Teacher

6. Being well dressed with zero style

7. “House made” ketchup

8. When people say “that’s funny” instead of laughing

9. No TV households

10. Skinny as a personality

11. Everything being locked up at CVS

12. Cracked open wasp nests

13.Not pausing a conversation in the elevator when people walk in

14.Taylor on Gilmore Girls

15. Ambience over quality

16. Only reading non-fiction

17. Harissa, unfortunately

18. Eerily well behaved dogs

19. The Zyn shortage

20. Fondant

