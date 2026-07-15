Rachel Simon's Love/Hate List
40 things the artist and actor loves and hates
Hi guys,
I’m in the middle of a million things so today is brief but here is a video I’ve been watching to fall asleep to and a recent summer poem.
Hope you’re having a nice week!
-Matt Starr
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Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Rico Nasty, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more.
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Dream Baby Press asked Rachel Simon for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Rachel Simon is an artist and actor who lives and works in Miami Beach, Florida. She's starred in Spring Breakers, The Knick, and Trash Humpers and her work will be featured in a group show at WHAAM! Gallery this Friday July 17th in New York City.
Follow Rachel Simon on Instagram.
THINGS RACHEL SIMON LOVES:
Driving a pickup truck
Ordering a steak from room service
The underwear at brandy melville
Wordle
Backgammon
Doing yard work
Christian louboutin’s
Eyelash extensions (must have them)
Pot luck dinners
D Porthault bedding
Composting
Closet sales
Pilates
New Mexico in August
Rome at Christmastime
10 hours of sleep
Key West
Universal Studios in Orlando
Princess cake at Sant Ambroeus
Losing fake friends
THINGS RACHEL SIMON HATES:
Bad quality socks
Air fresheners
Sleeping without ac
Anything other than an aisle seat
Phone calls on AirPods
Know it alls
Dead phones
Eczema
Neck cricks
Sweaty palms (I get when I’m nervous)
Losing at scrabble
Piles of mail
Trouble sleeping
Having an op
Going to the doctor
Betrayal
iPhones at the table
Early flights
Having to refill the gas tank
Being interrupted