Hi guys,

I’m in the middle of a million things so today is brief but here is a video I’ve been watching to fall asleep to and a recent summer poem.

Hope you’re having a nice week!

-Matt Starr

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Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Rico Nasty, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more.

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Dream Baby Press asked Rachel Simon for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Rachel Simon is an artist and actor who lives and works in Miami Beach, Florida. She's starred in Spring Breakers, The Knick, and Trash Humpers and her work will be featured in a group show at WHAAM! Gallery this Friday July 17th in New York City.

Follow Rachel Simon on Instagram.

THINGS RACHEL SIMON LOVES:

Driving a pickup truck Ordering a steak from room service The underwear at brandy melville Wordle Backgammon Doing yard work Christian louboutin’s Eyelash extensions (must have them) Pot luck dinners D Porthault bedding Composting Closet sales Pilates New Mexico in August Rome at Christmastime 10 hours of sleep Key West Universal Studios in Orlando Princess cake at Sant Ambroeus Losing fake friends

THINGS RACHEL SIMON HATES:

Bad quality socks Air fresheners Sleeping without ac Anything other than an aisle seat Phone calls on AirPods Know it alls Dead phones Eczema Neck cricks Sweaty palms (I get when I’m nervous) Losing at scrabble Piles of mail Trouble sleeping Having an op Going to the doctor Betrayal iPhones at the table Early flights Having to refill the gas tank Being interrupted