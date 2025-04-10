Dream Baby Press asked Rebecca Black for a list of 10 things she loves and 10 things she hates.

Follow Rebecca Black on Instagram.

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

THINGS REBECCA BLACK LOVES:

1. Diet A&W root beer

2. Baking to cope

3. Waking up from a nap on a couch to it being dark outside

4. Pretty much any Jonathan Glazer movie

5. Fabrics that can be simultaneously sparkly and also not itchy

6. The chocolate pudding that used to come in Kids Cuisines

7. Sitting on the floor

8. The secret feeling of realizing you’re about to win a game of Catan

9. The vibe of being in a Nordstrom

10. Having deeply personal conversations with people you just met

THINGS REBECCA BLACK HATES:

1. Being sticky

2. 3pm

3. Those TikTok recreations of plane crashes that are all set to the same Mitski song

4. Anything orange-scented

5. Falling asleep while watching a movie with someone (even though i do this almost every time)

6. My own forgetfulness

7. When a candle doesn’t burn long enough the first time so then wax doesn’t evenly melt down (this one is really bad)

8. “Tasty” as a descriptor

9. Not taking the risk

Songs under 2 minutes

Get a signed copy of our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr.

Buy MOUTHFUL here.

"MOUTHFUL keeps a running lyrical tab of all of the stray, horny, quotidian, anxious but most importantly, generous thoughts racing through Matt’s handsome little head. *Chefs kiss*”

- BRONTEZ PURNELL, Author of 100 Boyfriends