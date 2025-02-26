Dream Baby Press asked Rebecca Romney for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Rebecca Romney is a rare book dealer, appraiser, and author. Her latest book is JANE AUSTEN’S BOOKSHELF. Also know for her work on Pawn Stars and The Booksellers documentary, she is the co-founder of Type Punch Matrix, a rare book firm based in Washington DC, and co-founder of the Honey & Wax Book Collecting Prize.

If you’re into rare, vintage and used books, you have to watch The Booksellers. Shoutout to Left Bank Books, one of my favorite bookstores who also make an appearance in the doc.

THINGS REBECCA ROMNEY LOVES:

Rearranging my bookshelves Cyanotypes The hour after you should have gone to bed Typewriter keys Opinionated marginalia in secondhand books Non sequiturs How a loved one breathes when sleeping The chlorine smell after swimming Cats’ rough tongues Blue against yellow A surprising sentence Chocolate-covered cherries Finishing a book in a day The prickly ends of guitar strings Being read to Salted sidewalks after snow Mix tapes New obsessions Yearning Receipts as bookmarks

THINGS REBECCA ROMNEY HATES:

Airport hand dryers Orange peel under fingernails Countdowns The word “should” The word “sweet” Damp clothes Gusts Reaching instinctively for my phone Flower prints My increasing forgetfulness The last bite Blenders Imposed femininity Socks slipping down Cold fingertips Lack of curiosity Puns Saying no to friends Yearning Remembering an umbrella

