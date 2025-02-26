REBECCA ROMNEY'S LOVE/HATE LIST
40 Things Rebecca Romney Loves and Hates
asked Rebecca Romney for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Rebecca Romney is a rare book dealer, appraiser, and author. Her latest book is JANE AUSTEN’S BOOKSHELF. Also know for her work on Pawn Stars and The Booksellers documentary, she is the co-founder of Type Punch Matrix, a rare book firm based in Washington DC, and co-founder of the Honey & Wax Book Collecting Prize.
THINGS REBECCA ROMNEY LOVES:
Rearranging my bookshelves
Cyanotypes
The hour after you should have gone to bed
Typewriter keys
Opinionated marginalia in secondhand books
Non sequiturs
How a loved one breathes when sleeping
The chlorine smell after swimming
Cats’ rough tongues
Blue against yellow
A surprising sentence
Chocolate-covered cherries
Finishing a book in a day
The prickly ends of guitar strings
Being read to
Salted sidewalks after snow
Mix tapes
New obsessions
Yearning
Receipts as bookmarks
THINGS REBECCA ROMNEY HATES:
Airport hand dryers
Orange peel under fingernails
Countdowns
The word “should”
The word “sweet”
Damp clothes
Gusts
Reaching instinctively for my phone
Flower prints
My increasing forgetfulness
The last bite
Blenders
Imposed femininity
Socks slipping down
Cold fingertips
Lack of curiosity
Puns
Saying no to friends
Yearning
Remembering an umbrella
