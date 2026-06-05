Hi guys,

We announced our first Writing Club of the year a few days ago. We do it at the largest Burger King on the East Coast and its the most fun event we throw. Come if you’re looking for a good time and want some fun writing prompts to loosen you up. You can read more about how our writing club work and get your ticket below.

We’re almost sold out so if you’re thinking of coming, get your ticket ASAP.

You can alternatively become an annual paid subscriber and come to all the writing clubs moving forward.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Have a great weekend. Do something relaxing. Write a poem. Send it to us or a friend. Just for fun.

Ciao!

Matt Starr

Submissions are now closed

We closed submissions for the time being as we go through everything. Thank you to everyone who submitted! We cant wait to read everything!

Don’t forget to scroll to the bottom for the artists 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants as an added bonus.

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more.

Enjoy!

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Dream Baby Press asked Richard Gadd for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

Richard Gadd is a three-time Emmy-winning creator, writer, star, and executive producer of the global hit show BABY REINDEER which was adapted from his Olivier Award-winning one-man show. His new show HALF MAN is out now on HBO and the BBC.

Follow Richard Gadd on Instagram.

THINGS RICHARD GADD LOVES:

1. The word wobble.

2. A hotel toilet with a really wide neck.

3. Going past the watermelons in the supermarket and planting a nice big slap onto one of them.

4. Dropping Simpsons references into conversations which don’t require them.

5. Mittens.

6. Working a pencil down to the nub.

7. Finishing a tub of marmite and scoffing, as I think back to myself opening it and naively thinking: “I’ll never get through this.”

8. Dale down the cash and carry. You don’t know him, but he’s never offered anything less than consistent service.

9. A well organized wallet.

10. Dropping something down the back of the couch and committing to the process of scrambling around to find it, only to discover it is well within your grasp.

THINGS RICHARD GADD HATES:

1. The breathing sound my Dad makes when he is eating a yogurt. As though consuming it has some sort of restrictive effect on his nasal pathways.

2. When someone leans on the back of my swivel chair.

3. People who seem incapable of knowing they have food around their mouth.

4. Computers. Just cunts.

5. The fact nobody has invented a printer that works.

6. When you’re in the shower and someone tries to talk to you from outside the door.

7. “It is what it is.” What does it even mean?!

8. When my Dad cups his hand around his ear to listen better, as though all the outside volume is someone better funneled through his open hand.

9. Having to remind my Mum how to play charades every, fucking, Christmas.

10. “We’ll circle back.”