Dream Baby Press asked Ricki Lake for a list of 10 things she loves and 10 things she hates.

Ricki Lake is an actress, television presenter, and producer. She gained prominence for her breakout role as Tracy Turnblad in John Waters’ film Hairspray. Lake is best known for hosting the talk show The Ricki Lake Show, which aired from 1993 to 2004 and earned her a Daytime Emmy Award. In addition to her acting and hosting career, Lake has been involved in documentary filmmaking, notably producing The Business of Being Born (2008), which explores the modern childbirth industry. Throughout her career, she has been an advocate for women’s health and body positivity.

Welcome to Substack Ricki!! Go subscribe to Ricki’s new Substack.

Follow Ricki Lake on Instagram.

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

THINGS RICKI LAKE LOVES:

I love a good bowel moment to start my day. One where you didn’t even need to wipe. A dream. You just know it is gonna be a good day. I love getting high on cannabis with my husband, Ross. Especially my homegrown weed (Ricki Lake and Bake) which sadly all got destroyed in the palisades fire. I Love avocados. (But only since about 10 years ago.) I had a few hundred growing on my land in Malibu and they were the best I’d ever tasted. I love all animals especially dogs. I want to rescue all of them. I dream of have a dog sanctuary someday. Now that my house burned down, and it’s a new chapter, perhaps that can happen? I love pretty much any and all broadway musicals. One of things I’m super excited about with moving back to NYC. I love hiking and being in nature with my dog, Dolly. We used to do 3

Miles in the Santa Monica mountains outside my door in Malibu. Rain or shine. Well, my little girl and me better get used to walking the west side highway in NYC cause that’s where we are heading since the fire. I love the beach especially my beloved La Costa Beach in Malibu. I love Burning Man. Been 4 times and hope to go back again someday. It is the most magical place on earth I love Ibiza. Been 10 times since 2011 sometimes spending entire summers there. Magic. I love and cherish my two grown sons, Milo and Owen, they have turned into such extraordinary humans. I admire them both and I’m so so proud of who they have become.

THINGS RICKI LAKE HATES:

I absolutely hate checking bags at the airport-will try to avoid at all costs. On that note I hate packing for a trip especially when trying to navigate packing 2 to 3 weeks worth of clothing and shoes into a carry on. (Proudly, I managed to just do it for our honeymoon to Europe which just ended.) I hate when strangers whistle! Full stop. I hate my Perimenopause symptoms- it’s awful. At 56, I’m just started to get hot flashes and feeling that make me want to die and/or kill someone. The insomnia and brain fog is no joke. And I’m still getting a period. My body is wack! I hate people who are always late! it is rude and arrogant and lame. I hate Olives I used to hate avocados up until about 10 years. Don’t know what the hell I was thinking, I love them now. (See below) I hate people who don’t love and/or are cruel to animals. I don’t get it. I hate know-it-alls. I hate sitting traffic and terrible drivers who don’t signal. I am not a mind reader. Patience is something I struggle with. I have almost none of it. It’s a thing. I’m working on it. I hate that I lost my dream home and everything that I owned in the fire on Jan 7, 2025. I know I will come to a place of peace with it, but I’m not there yet.

Get a signed copy of our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr.

Buy MOUTHFUL here.

"MOUTHFUL keeps a running lyrical tab of all of the stray, horny, quotidian, anxious but most importantly, generous thoughts racing through Matt’s handsome little head. *Chefs kiss*”

- BRONTEZ PURNELL, Author of 100 Boyfriends