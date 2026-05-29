Hi guys! Hope you’re having a nice week.

If you missed our special offer, I’m going to include it here one more time.

We’ve never run a special offer but if you become an annual paid subscriber now, you’ll get 20% off. Click here to subscribe and get 20% off.

That’s only $48 so if you’ve enjoyed the lists over the last few years, learned something new about an artist you love or even yourself, consider becoming a paid subscriber.

We’ve been doing Love/Hate Lists for 2 years now and for the most part have given it all away for free. It takes a lot of time to curate, source, and put them together so if you can afford it, we’d love for you to become a paid subscriber to help support our efforts.

I’ve always seen the Love/Hate Lists as mini biographies of the artists we feature and how they see the world. We choose the artists we genuinely love and are curious to learn more about. It’s not about a project, follower count, or brand to promote, it’s about them and simply, what they love and hate. I’ve always found the lists a no bullshit way to learn more about the artists we admire and I hope you have too.

And if you haven’t scrolled all the way to the bottom, we always have the artist’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants as an added bonus.

Thank you in advance! The support means a lot.

Kindly,

Matt Starr

Upcoming Event

I’ll be reading a poem at PussyPaws Puppetry musical next week. It’s an artist with disability erotic puppet show musical. I was part of it a few years ago and its one of the most incredible shows I’ve ever seen. If you’re feeling down or nihilistic and live in New York City, you should probably come. It’s beautiful.

It’s free but you have to rsvp.

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A little housekeeping.

Just a reminder. We got a million more poetry submissions then we expected so we’re going to close submissions June 3rd (at least for now). So send in your poems ASAP! We’re excited to read them!!

You can read more about what we’re looking for here.

We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber. The support really makes a difference and it helps us continue to grow.

Thank you!

-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more.

We do this because we love it! Enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked Rico Nasty for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

Rico Nasty is a rapper, actress and model and currently stars in Apple TV’s Margo's Got Money Troubles. She’s released 3 albums and 7 mixtapes and will release her forthcoming project this summer. She was raised in the DMV, has a deep obsession with Gundum and has recently taken up pottery.

Follow Rico Nasty on Instagram.

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

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THINGS RICO NASTY LOVES: