R. O. Kwon is the author of the nationally bestselling novel Exhibit and a recipient of the Lambda Literary Duggins Prize. Kwon’s bestselling first novel, The Incendiaries, was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle John Leonard Award and the Los Angeles Times Art Seidenbaum Prize. Kwon coedited the bestselling Kink. Kwon’s books have been translated into seven languages and named a best book of the year by over forty publications. She has received fellowships and awards from MacDowell, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Yaddo. Kwon is a 2025-2026 Visiting Fellow at the American Library in Paris.
THINGS R.O. KWON LOVES:
Trench coats
Writing in bed
Dance breaks while working
Torrential rain
A full day of not leaving my apartment
Late-night drinks with dear friends
Etymology
Power-lifting
Ancient kimchi
Celadon ceramics
Writers’ published journals
Subzero weather
The lignin scent, or the aroma of old books
Capes
Dry-farmed tomatoes
Seoul
Peat-heavy Scotch
Myulchi, or stir-fried anchovies
Bouldering
Cheese of every kind, from the fancy to the most basic
THINGS R.O. KWON HATES:
Doors left very slightly open
Not having something to read
Driving
Tiny sunglasses
Running out of hand sanitizer
My nails growing past the quick
Running
Being sticky
My phone charge dipping under 70%
Socks
Obtrusive clothing tags
Undersalted food
Getting overheated
The aisle seat on a plane
Sugary cocktails
Trying to sleep without a sufficiently heavy comforter or blanket
Rough sheets
Pickles on my burger
Excessive alliteration
Bitter coffee
R.O. KWON’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS.
*”Favorites as of the time of writing, since my favorites change"