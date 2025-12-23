PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.

R. O. Kwon is the author of the nationally bestselling novel Exhibit and a recipient of the Lambda Literary Duggins Prize. Kwon’s bestselling first novel, The Incendiaries, was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle John Leonard Award and the Los Angeles Times Art Seidenbaum Prize. Kwon coedited the bestselling Kink. Kwon’s books have been translated into seven languages and named a best book of the year by over forty publications. She has received fellowships and awards from MacDowell, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Yaddo. Kwon is a 2025-2026 Visiting Fellow at the American Library in Paris.

THINGS R.O. KWON LOVES:

Trench coats Writing in bed Dance breaks while working Torrential rain A full day of not leaving my apartment Late-night drinks with dear friends Etymology Power-lifting Ancient kimchi Celadon ceramics Writers’ published journals Subzero weather The lignin scent, or the aroma of old books Capes Dry-farmed tomatoes Seoul Peat-heavy Scotch Myulchi, or stir-fried anchovies Bouldering Cheese of every kind, from the fancy to the most basic

THINGS R.O. KWON HATES:

Doors left very slightly open Not having something to read Driving Tiny sunglasses Running out of hand sanitizer My nails growing past the quick Running Being sticky My phone charge dipping under 70% Socks Obtrusive clothing tags Undersalted food Getting overheated The aisle seat on a plane Sugary cocktails Trying to sleep without a sufficiently heavy comforter or blanket Rough sheets Pickles on my burger Excessive alliteration Bitter coffee

R.O. KWON’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS.

*”Favorites as of the time of writing, since my favorites change"