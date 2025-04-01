Dream Baby Press asked Roe Ethridge for a list of 10 things he loves and 10 things he hates.

Roe Ethridge is a New York based photographer. His work has been exhibited all over the world and is held in major museum collections, including the MoMA and the Whitney Museum.

Follow Roe Ethridge on Instagram.

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

THINGS ROE ETHRIDGE LOVES:

Kissing my girlfriend.. Resting My Head On My Girlfriend's Pelvic Region Taking a Morning Nap After Getting The Kids Off To School The number 4 Cherry Hill Gourmet in Sheepshead Bay When it’s like 50 degrees in the winter and there’s little waves and only couple people out and they are friends of yours. When I get to use my reading glasses at a restaurant and it makes me feel like I’m about to look over a very important legal document or something When it’s snowing as I’m driving past the Verrazano Bridge. Cash A deadline Alden boots Toothbrush from a Paris pharmacy Pappardelle The Reliquary and The Skull of Mary Magdalene

THINGS ROE ETHRIDGE HATES:

Sweaty pits Not being able to finish a book Pinched nerve in the neck Neck waddle emergence How off kilter things seem When My Neighbor Blocks My Driveway With Her Car Cross Brooklyn traffic-Flatbush, Fulton, Atlantic and Eastern Parkway, I’m looking at you! That David Lynch died The way I feel like a pellet junkie hamster after I post something The nagging feeling that the Milano cookies I’m buying at the deli are sort of counterfeit or like Pepperidge Farm outlet mall Milano cookies.

Get a signed copy of our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr.

Buy MOUTHFUL here.

"MOUTHFUL keeps a running lyrical tab of all of the stray, horny, quotidian, anxious but most importantly, generous thoughts racing through Matt’s handsome little head. *Chefs kiss*”

- BRONTEZ PURNELL, Author of 100 Boyfriends