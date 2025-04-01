ROE ETHRIDGE'S LOVE/HATE LIST
20 Things Roe Ethridge Loves and Hates
asked Roe Ethridge for a list of 10 things he loves and 10 things he hates.
Roe Ethridge is a New York based photographer. His work has been exhibited all over the world and is held in major museum collections, including the MoMA and the Whitney Museum.
THINGS ROE ETHRIDGE LOVES:
Kissing my girlfriend..
Resting My Head On My Girlfriend's Pelvic Region
Taking a Morning Nap After Getting The Kids Off To School
The number 4
When it’s like 50 degrees in the winter and there’s little waves and only couple people out and they are friends of yours.
When I get to use my reading glasses at a restaurant and it makes me feel like I’m about to look over a very important legal document or something
When it’s snowing as I’m driving past the Verrazano Bridge.
Cash
A deadline
Alden boots
Toothbrush from a Paris pharmacy
Pappardelle
THINGS ROE ETHRIDGE HATES:
Sweaty pits
Not being able to finish a book
Pinched nerve in the neck
Neck waddle emergence
How off kilter things seem
When My Neighbor Blocks My Driveway With Her Car
Cross Brooklyn traffic-Flatbush, Fulton, Atlantic and Eastern Parkway, I’m looking at you!
That David Lynch died
The way I feel like a pellet junkie hamster after I post something
The nagging feeling that the Milano cookies I’m buying at the deli are sort of counterfeit or like Pepperidge Farm outlet mall Milano cookies.
