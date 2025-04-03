SAM FRAGOSO LOVE/HATE LIST
40 Things Sam Fragoso Loves and Hates
asked Sam Fragoso for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.
Sam Fragoso is a filmmaker and host of the award-winning podcast Talk Easy. Every Sunday, he sits for a long-form conversation with an artist, author, or politician. Past guests include Tom Hanks, Marina Abramović, Zadie Smith, and Francis Ford Coppola.
THINGS SAM FRAGOSO LOVES:
Sunday basketball in the park
Finding a song and playing it 1000 times over (until everyone in my life is annoyed)
Phone calls
Law & Order of any kind, but especially seasons featuring Sam Waterston
Karaoke (but only in bar settings)
Making any recipe by or Samin Nosrat for self but preferably friends
Posting up at the Academy Library to research with no phone
The post-movie walk and talk, preferably in a neighborhood but mostly in parking lots because Los Angeles
The follow-up question
Sadly, cold plunges
Falling asleep to Columbo
Restaurants and homes with good lighting
Talking to self
Live music in intimate settings
Talking to a stranger, one drink in at an airport bar
A house with a hot tub
Sadly, fantasy basketball
Dramamine
Therapy
THINGS SAM FRAGOSO HATES:
Tip coordination
When you take three days to text back and they respond immediately
Living in “historic” times
Unending music festivals
Coffee or lunch where my brain is being picked
Artists using the word “content”
Venmo requests (sending or receiving them)
Explaining that I’m half Mexican (because I look like Blancanieves)
Podcasters who hold the microphone like they’re doing a set at the Comedy Cellar
Guilt-tripping texts from Democrats that you’ve donated to and voted for but have let you down
With rare exceptions, post-screening Q&As
Seasonal depression
The AI age we’re entering
Queues of any kind
Explaining what I do; there’s no good way to say “I’m a guy who hosts a podcast.”
Male performative reading. (I’m looking at you, page one LeBron James.)
People who are either exceptionally mediocre or titanic assholes claiming they’re “built different”
Advocates of free-speech until they hear something they disagree with
Americans who complain about politics but never participate in it
The term “guilty pleasure.” Life is short.
