Dream Baby Press asked Sam Fragoso for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

Sam Fragoso is a filmmaker and host of the award-winning podcast Talk Easy. Every Sunday, he sits for a long-form conversation with an artist, author, or politician. Past guests include Tom Hanks, Marina Abramović, Zadie Smith, and Francis Ford Coppola.

Talking to a stranger, one drink in at an airport bar

Talking to self

Restaurants and homes with good lighting

The post-movie walk and talk, preferably in a neighborhood but mostly in parking lots because Los Angeles

Posting up at the Academy Library to research with no phone

Making any recipe by Alison Roman or Samin Nosrat for self but preferably friends

Karaoke (but only in bar settings)

Law & Order of any kind, but especially seasons featuring Sam Waterston

Finding a song and playing it 1000 times over (until everyone in my life is annoyed)

Sunday basketball in the park

Tip coordination

When you take three days to text back and they respond immediately

Living in “historic” times

Unending music festivals

Coffee or lunch where my brain is being picked

Artists using the word “content”

Venmo requests (sending or receiving them)

Explaining that I’m half Mexican (because I look like Blancanieves)

Podcasters who hold the microphone like they’re doing a set at the Comedy Cellar

Guilt-tripping texts from Democrats that you’ve donated to and voted for but have let you down

With rare exceptions, post-screening Q&As

Seasonal depression

The AI age we’re entering

Queues of any kind

Explaining what I do; there’s no good way to say “I’m a guy who hosts a podcast.”

Male performative reading. (I’m looking at you, page one LeBron James.)

People who are either exceptionally mediocre or titanic assholes claiming they’re “built different”

Advocates of free-speech until they hear something they disagree with

Americans who complain about politics but never participate in it