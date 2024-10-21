Sarah Ramos is a Hollywood actress, writer, and director you may know from THE BEAR, the Audible Original ZADDY, THE RENNER FILES podcast, her viral Instagram series QUARANSCENES and so much more.

THINGS SARAH RAMOS LOVES:

Sour Candy Stationery Being a fan Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert Interiors Taking stupid shit hyper-seriously Drag Queens "Done is better than good" The writings of Mike White & Taylor Swift Stuff that's so bad it's good

THINGS SARAH RAMOS HATES:

Fake laughs Arbitrary rules Perfectionism Compare & Despair Hellos & goodbyes Logging in Expectation When people look down on 2000s rom coms, chick flicks, and pop culture Celebrity/fan dehumanization Taking life too seriously

Get the first Dream Baby Press book- MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr.

Buy MOUTHFUL here.

"MOUTHFUL KEEPS A RUNNING LYRICAL TAB OF ALL OF THE STRAY, HORNY, QUOTIDIAN, ANXIOUS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, GENEROUS THOUGHTS RACING THROUGH MATT'S HANDSOME LITTLE' HEAD. *CHEF'S KISS*”

- BRONTEZ PURNELL, Author of 100 Boyfriends

You can read more about MOUTHFUL in Interview Mag, The LA Review of Books, PAPER Mag, Flaunt, Office Mag and Play Girl.