SARAH RAMOS'S LOVE/HATE LIST
Dream Baby Press asked Sarah Ramos for a list of 10 things she loves and 10 things she hates ❤️🚫
Sarah Ramos is a Hollywood actress, writer, and director you may know from THE BEAR, the Audible Original ZADDY, THE RENNER FILES podcast, her viral Instagram series QUARANSCENES and so much more.
THINGS SARAH RAMOS LOVES:
Sour Candy
Stationery
Being a fan
Big Magic by
Interiors
Taking stupid shit hyper-seriously
Drag Queens
"Done is better than good"
The writings of Mike White & Taylor Swift
Stuff that's so bad it's good
THINGS SARAH RAMOS HATES:
Fake laughs
Arbitrary rules
Perfectionism
Compare & Despair
Hellos & goodbyes
Logging in
Expectation
When people look down on 2000s rom coms, chick flicks, and pop culture
Celebrity/fan dehumanization
Taking life too seriously
