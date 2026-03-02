Sasha Spielberg's Love/Hate List
40 Things the singer/songwriter Sasha Spielberg Loves and Hates
Dream Baby Press asked Sasha Spielberg for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Sasha Spielberg is an NYC based musician and screenwriter who makes music under the name Buzzy Lee. Her third album “Shoulder to Shoulder” comes out 3-27-26.
Follow Sasha Spielberg on Instagram
THINGS SASHA SPIELBERG LOVES:
Turn blinkers falling on a beat
Leaning over counter and eating mac n cheese from the pot
Getting a customer service rep to laugh, it’s only happened once
Pulling apart multi layered feathered split ends
The dedication of high school theatre
Green velvet shoes
Replica food from Japan
Dusk in Los Angeles
Treating iMessage like AIM
Assigning a perfume to a period of 3-6 months so that I can time travel when I’m 90
A matcha forward and not milk forward matcha latte
Pajamas that feel like BabyGap blankets from the 90s
Beginnings
Vintage clothing that doesn’t need to be altered
Languages
Learning every possible fact about what I’m most afraid of
The combination of butter, cinnamon and sugar
A 30 minute massage
My handwriting on a wet shower glass
Yenta hour/innocuous goss
Names that are full sentences
THINGS SASHA SPIELBERG HATES:
Loud restaurants/loud anything
A dream where a song I come up with is brilliant, waking up up to record it, then listening back later and its trash
The fear that early memories are going to slip away from me
Accidentally opening a dishwasher mid cycle
Water dripping down neck and forearms when I wash my face
The responsibility of being lent a piece of clothing or piece of music gear
The question “have you tried meditation?”
The feeling of the back of hands brushing against cardboard while packing or unpacking something
Balloons popping/anticipation of balloons popping
Turbulence and take offs
Strong passwords
Wool on the neck
Nuts in brownies
Voice memos instead of texting or calling
Blocked emails still going to trash folder
Leaving anywhere
Allergies/being sick on a hot dry day
Transitions/change
Pharmacist yelling out “Spielberg!” In front of anyone when prescription is ready
The fact that I have perfectionism with things like this list which I have edited and added to for months, but I cannot keep my personal spaces tidy