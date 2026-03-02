PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.

Sasha Spielberg for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Sasha Spielberg is an NYC based musician and screenwriter who makes music under the name Buzzy Lee. Her third album “Shoulder to Shoulder” comes out 3-27-26.

THINGS SASHA SPIELBERG LOVES:

Turn blinkers falling on a beat Leaning over counter and eating mac n cheese from the pot Getting a customer service rep to laugh, it’s only happened once Pulling apart multi layered feathered split ends The dedication of high school theatre Green velvet shoes Replica food from Japan Dusk in Los Angeles Treating iMessage like AIM Assigning a perfume to a period of 3-6 months so that I can time travel when I’m 90 A matcha forward and not milk forward matcha latte Pajamas that feel like BabyGap blankets from the 90s Beginnings Vintage clothing that doesn’t need to be altered Languages Learning every possible fact about what I’m most afraid of The combination of butter, cinnamon and sugar A 30 minute massage My handwriting on a wet shower glass Yenta hour/innocuous goss Names that are full sentences

THINGS SASHA SPIELBERG HATES:

Loud restaurants/loud anything A dream where a song I come up with is brilliant, waking up up to record it, then listening back later and its trash The fear that early memories are going to slip away from me Accidentally opening a dishwasher mid cycle Water dripping down neck and forearms when I wash my face The responsibility of being lent a piece of clothing or piece of music gear The question “have you tried meditation?” The feeling of the back of hands brushing against cardboard while packing or unpacking something Balloons popping/anticipation of balloons popping Turbulence and take offs Strong passwords Wool on the neck Nuts in brownies Voice memos instead of texting or calling Blocked emails still going to trash folder Leaving anywhere Allergies/being sick on a hot dry day Transitions/change Pharmacist yelling out “Spielberg!” In front of anyone when prescription is ready The fact that I have perfectionism with things like this list which I have edited and added to for months, but I cannot keep my personal spaces tidy

SASHA SPIELBERG’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS