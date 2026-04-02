This post is dedicated to the celebration of the French singer/songwriter Serge Gainsbourg on his birthday.

I was hanging at my friend Anna’s place a few months ago and she had this book of his lyrics translated to English as poetry and it was my first time experiencing them where I could actually understand what he was saying and they were beautiful. I loved his songs for the way they made me feel and I always found him very sexy but the book opened up a new dimension of him for me. I hope you enjoy them too. Put on some Serge and have a nice day!