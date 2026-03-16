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Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

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Dream Baby Press asked Shaad D’Souza for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

Shaad D’Souza is a writer for the New York Times, GQ, The Guardian, Vogue, New York mag, Pitchfork, The FACE and more. He runs an Instagram-based magazine called Shaad Magazine.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Shaad’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Shaad D’Souza on Instagram

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

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THINGS SHAAD D’SOUZA LOVES:

When an artist plays their hit song twice Stains on clothes The bit in the comeback season two when mark says “no one believed in you except for me” and Valerie says “I’m not no one” My past self who remembered to charge my portable charger The family-owned southern gas station chain Sheetz and its bargains on on menthol 5% juul pods for sheetz club members Commercial opportunities for my instagram-based magazine, shaad magazine Any song co-written by Rick Nowels Systematically targeting one player in monopoly deal The New York Times freelancer invoicing website, which looks like it hasn’t been updated since 1995 “There’s a lot of reasons I ain’t Jesus/But the main one is that I ain’t coming back” When a hot guy looks kinda dirty Byredo ‘1996’ EDP A Neapolitan pizza that’s very wet That, in winter, the water from the tap is ice cold when you refill your bottle Making myself laugh when I’m alone Stars on bags, clothes, etc Seeing my friends on Friday and doing the same thing we do every week which is laugh and laugh and drink and laugh Getting paid $1/word or, even better, £1/word When someone takes me at my word instead of assuming I’m hiding my intentions or true feelings which I SO RARELY am! Gushing about a friend to another friend when friend A isn’t there

THINGS SHAAD D’SOUZA HATES:

Two competing sources of sound, like when two stages at a festival are too close together or you’re sitting between two conversations Net 60 payment terms - it’s just unethical frankly When people ask me about Labubu/whatever stupid shit is trending on tiktok/Paris Hilton’s new poor me tell-all memoir/love island etc, as if I’m automatically opted in to what essentially amounts to spam That Chopova Lowena gets away with charging TWELVE HUNDRED POUNDS for a skirt that is ONE HUNDRED PERCENT PLASTIC!!!!!! All the hate Madonna got for “American Pie” and also American Life, both are solid and American Life is vulnerable in a way that her music rarely is “Faux leather,” “faux fur” - it’s all PLASTIC!! The idea that it’s more caring to “let people enjoy things” than to ask them why they’re responding to something in a certain way and maybe question or needle at that response – I think mild interrogation can be a sincere sign of love and devotion, and if someone hates that you’re always being like “but what specifically about the summer I turned pretty do you think you’re connecting with, like what about that show feels so necessary to your life right now” then I think they probably actually need their worldview challenged a little The lift at Dover Street Market London isn’t really broken, right? They just want you to walk through every floor I have two Mubi accounts and they both charge me money every month and I don’t know what email address I used to sign up to either When I saw a publicist texting and he was talking shit about me to another publicist. I know this kind of thing is inevitable and I’m not under illusions that we’re friends, and of course I piss publicists off with the amount of access I ask for when writing my profiles, and the amount of chances I’m taking with asking for more access, but I like to think that at least I take enough care with my work that they’d respect my desire to do the best possible job. I’m not doing this to be clingy, and I know publicists would do away with interviews altogether if they could – most just consider profiles to be a couple days’ worth of social content – but I guess it was just a shock to see this visceral distaste for me when I was just trying to do my job, which is BARELY a job anymore by the way, given how little I’m getting paid. I guess what I’m really saying is be more considerate with where you’re brandishing your ridiculous mini iPad sized phone Getting a perfect ice-cold coffee or juice and just drinking it way too fast Wings, or any food that will make my hands dirty Poor table manners, which most Americans have, actually When something is too loud The amazing feeling of freshly changed sheets only happens sometimes The rush I get from writing lots and lots, because then when I hit a bump in the road I just get so sad about it Judgement when I buy a packet of Starburst “FaveREDS” chews – generally not enough of us are taking advantage of all the amazing flavours lollies come in My friend Claire doesn’t look at the reels I send her even though I’m doing it because I care Stepping on a snail Losing

SHAAD D’SOUZA’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS