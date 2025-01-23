Dream Baby Press asked Shea Couleé for a list of 10 things she loves and 10 things she hates.

Shea Couleé is a boundary-pushing drag queen, recording artist, model, and actor. She is the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 and is set to appear as a series regular in Marvel’s Ironheart, premiering June 24, where she makes history as the first drag artist to enter the MCU. A versatile creative force, her work is deeply personal, blending her own experiences with a commitment to storytelling. She recently launched Cup O’ Couleé, a luxury skincare and candle line that celebrates self-care through the lens of her Yoruban and Nubian heritage. With new music in the works, fans can dive into the vibrant, queer underground world that shaped her through her acclaimed debut album, 8, now streaming on all platforms.

Follow Shea Couleé on Instagram

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

THINGS SHEA COULEÉ LOVES:

1. Pomeranians

2. Long bubble baths

3. Perfectly peeling a barcode sticker off an item I just bought

4. Edgewater Candles ‘Cup O’ Couleé’ & ‘#2 Pencil’ scented candles

5. Making pies

6. Stealing really nice ballpoint pens

7. Bathrobes

8. Infinity pools

9. Kerrygold butter

10. Linen sheets

THINGS SHEA COULEÉ HATES:

1. Clutter

2. Hangnails

3. Poorly folded clothes

4. Peppermint Mocha

5. Overly salted food

6. Lack of spatial awareness

7. Mansplaining

8. Cork Wedges

9.La Croix

10. Not getting my way

Get a signed copy of our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr.

Buy MOUTHFUL here.

"MOUTHFUL keeps a running lyrical tab of all of the stray, horny, quotidian, anxious but most importantly, generous thoughts racing through Matt’s handsome little head. *Chefs kiss*”

- BRONTEZ PURNELL, Author of 100 Boyfriends