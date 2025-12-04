PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.

Dream Baby Press asked the singer Slayyyter for a list of 10 things she loves and 10 things she hates.

Slayyyter is a pop singer and songwriter known for her high-energy, Y2K-inspired sound and internet-born cult following. She first gained attention with viral singles like “Mine” and her self-titled 2019 mixtape. Her debut album Troubled Paradise and follow-up STARFUCKER showcased her evolution into a sharper, darker, and more polished pop persona. She recently just finished up a tour with Kesha and released the new singles “BEAT UP CHANEL$”, “CANNIBALISM!” and “CRANK”.

THINGS SLAYYYTER LOVES:

Bedazzling things When my joke lands in a room full of people Bunny ears The Blumarine dress Brittany Murphy wears in “Uptown Girls” Beat up vintage designer bags Omar Lopez’s pilates class at Heated Room in LA Art inspired by life in the midwest Collecting old Supreme like a boy Baby pig videos Having natural swagger

THINGS SLAYYYTER HATES:

The oyster in Italy that almost killed me Name dropping Bars that are too loud and crowded Recessed lighting When someone tries to show me pictures of their pet Overly pretentious people Hangover anxiety Backhanded compliments When I can’t find my keys as I’m trying to walk out the door Internet micro-trend terminology

SLAYYYTER 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS